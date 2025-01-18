MAGAs have brought ‘Biden Crime Family’ back into the group chat. Let’s compare their rap sheet to the Trump Crime Family’s, shall we?

X has turned into the MAGA crowd’s favorite whine-and-moan fest again.

As Donald Trump‘s second coronation day looms, they’re up in arms about the so-called “Biden Crime Family.” Yeah, right. They’re backing an actual, court-confirmed, felon and still have the guts to point fingers?

The Biden crime family needs to be prosecuted and locked up for their crimes https://t.co/gYGx0Rt2dl — Roman (@SmellySocks81) January 16, 2025

On Jan. 20, 2024, Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the President of the U.S. The Oval Office might as well come with its own set of bars — at least then it would match Trump’s rap sheet. And if you don’t believe just how deep the rabbit hole goes, just ask Mary Trump. The family whistleblower has been shedding light on the myriad of alleged misdeeds committed by her relatives, particularly Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump’s husband.

In 2018, The New York Times reported on Kushner’s meetings with Apollo Global Management founder Joshua Harris, which coincided with the Kushner family receiving substantial loans from the company – loans that were triple the size of their usual lending practices. Mary Trump has vehemently argued that this reeks of impropriety. Why? Well, at the time, Kushner was a senior advisor to President Trump. Furthermore, in 2020, reports surfaced alleging that Kushner had established a shell company to covertly funnel a staggering $600 million of Trump’s campaign funds to the president’s family members.

And if that’s not enough, Kushner’s been accused of playing fast and loose with U.S. foreign policy, especially with his buddy, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Can you say “conflict of interest?” Because that’s putting it mildly. There are explosive accusations swirling that Kushner pocketed a staggering $2 billion in hush money tied to the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Meanwhile, the MAGA mob has been frothing at the mouth, desperately trying to tar and feather Hunter Biden — and his family — for years. Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, from 2014 to 2019. Republicans have claimed that the father-son duo was on the take from Ukraine during Biden’s VP stint. However, despite four years of throwing everything but the kitchen sink at him, their biggest “gotcha” crumbled spectacularly on Jan. 8, when their star witness, Alexander Smirnov, ended up behind bars for lying about the whole affair.

On the other hand, the floodlights are illuminating the Trump family’s transgressions in all their sordid glory. History was forever etched when Donald Trump was found guilty of falsifying business records to sweep his extramarital dalliances under the rug during the 2016 campaign. He’s been battling lawsuits left and right, including one from writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of sexual assault back in the ’90s.

In a stunning verdict, a jury found Trump liable for both sexual assault and defamation, ordering him to cough up $5 million to Carroll. As if that wasn’t enough, another defamation case landed him with an eye-watering $83.3 million judgment in January 2024. Trump has earned himself a place in the history books as the first former president to be criminally indicted and convicted — a fact that no amount of finger-pointing at the Bidens can erase.

