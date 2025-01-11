‘The Young and The Restless’ star loses his home, refuses to pardon ‘orange idiot’ Donald Trump for ‘damaging’ America 

Eric Braeden, the veteran star of The Young and the Restless, was among the thousands of Southern Californians who have tragically lost their homes to the relentless wildfires ravaging the region.

After 45 years of residing in his beloved abode, Braeden was forced to flee as the flames consumed his cherished memories and possessions. It’s a heartbreaking reality that far too many are facing in these trying times. The latest updates on the wildfire situation in California paint a grim picture. The Palisades Fire has now swallowed up more than 22,000 acres, and despite the relentless efforts of firefighters, only about 11 percent of this monster has been tamed.

Speaking to CNN, Braeden acknowledged the frequency of fires in the area but confessed the intensity of the current blaze truly rattled him. Braeden’s love for California is evident, as he praised it as “one of the most productive states in the nation.” However, he’s well aware that not everyone shares this sentiment, particularly “the orange idiot who will take over on the 25th of January or whatever.”

Eric Braedon: The orange idiot went on television.. and claimed all kinds of things about Newsom and California and the water distribution. All nonsense.. What some of these characters are now disseminating on one particular network and on some podcasts is outrageous and very… pic.twitter.com/wqQesL3KwV — Acyn (@Acyn) January 10, 2025

Braeden didn’t hold back as he called out the MAGA crowd for what he saw as their reckless spread of tall tales and outright fabrications on the internet, inspired by the lies of Donald Trump that are “damaging our nation.” Drawing from his own childhood shadows in post-war Germany, he offered a stark warning: America, he fears, is flirting with the same kind of authoritarian vibes. He pointed the finger at the current political discourse, which, in his eyes, has taken a shortcut by boiling down serious, layered issues into catchy, bite-sized chunks. This oversimplification, he argued, is especially dangerous because it feeds easy, often false answers to those too rushed or disinterested to dig deeper into the real story.

“But we are close to it [fascism] because people want to simplify complex problems. The essence of fascism is to simplify complex problems and feed people who don’t have time to read some bullsh–t.”

And Braeden is spot on. We’ve seen clips of MAGA devotees fantasizing about a dictator to whip America into shape. Then there are those who naively believe they won’t have to pay taxes if their dear leader returns to office. (Spoiler alert: your eggs are going to be more expensive with those incoming tariffs, sweetie!)

While homes burned and lives were upturned, the “orange idiot” took to Truth Social, unleashing a fury of ALL-CAPS blame aimed at everyone from Governor Gavin Newsom to President Joe Biden — classic deflection with zero empathy. Who’s going to tell him that these fires are about climate change, mismanagement, and a myriad of other factors that deserve thorough discussion and action. And by his logic, if California’s fires are Newsom’s fault, then who’s taking the fall for Texas’s freezing blackouts or Florida’s hurricane havoc? But no, that would require admitting that nature doesn’t play favorites.

Ultimately, the nation’s critical thinking is being replaced by blind allegiance to a reality TV star, where facts are dismissed as “fake news,” and where the Constitution is treated like a glorified placemat at Mar-a-Lago. It’s a dystopian nightmare that’s starting to feel all too real, thanks to the MAGA mob’s relentless assault on truth, decency, and the rule of law.

