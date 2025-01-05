‘What drugs is she on’: Donald Trump supporter smugly celebrates not paying taxes anymore, which explains why he won despite the odds

The MAGA crowd thinks Trumpanomics is going to make America great again. Seriously? How ignorant can you get?

Recommended Videos

Speaking of weapons-grade ignorance, a video from a MAGA zealot is currently circulating on X, and sweet baby Jesus, it’s a dumpster fire of stupidity. Before we proceed, I highly recommend you temporarily sever the connection between your ears and your brain, because the sheer idiocy you’re about to witness might just cause your synapses to rage-quit in a desperate bid to preserve your last shred of sanity.

Trump supporter: Now we're not going to have to pay probably taxes. Taxes are paid by the American people to the Democrats. Donald Trump's going to make them pay tariffs… We won't have to pay taxes anymore.🤔 pic.twitter.com/U38414kYmR — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) January 4, 2025

In the 51-second clip, this woman says that under Trump’s grand economic plan, “we won’t have to pay taxes anymore.” According to her, we’re swapping taxes for tariffs. And get this, tariffs are just something that “them”— whoever “they” are — will pay, not something that impacts all consumers regardless of their voting choices. The reality, which seems to elude this jubilant supporter, is that tariffs are indeed a form of tax. Tariffs are just taxes with extra steps — a tax on anything that comes from anywhere else, which consumers — yes, the regular folks — end up paying. So, congrats, your Walmart run just got pricier!

Not only does this MAGA mastermind think that tariffs will somehow replace taxes, but they also seem to believe that Democrats are the only ones who benefit from taxes. Because Republicans don’t use roads, schools, or hospitals, they just sprout wings and fly everywhere using the power of pure patriotism.

As expected, the peanut gallery on X didn’t hold back:

What drugs is she on? — Socrates2023 (@SocratesSword) January 5, 2025

So, with' Trump's tariffs, no more taxes? You do know who pays for the tariffs don't you? That's right, the consumer of all the products coming from the countries being hit with tariffs. The company bringing products into USA pays the tariffs and then THEY JUST ADD THE COST… — Dan Frank (@DuckDan57) January 4, 2025

Aside from the cynical billionaires who run the scam called “MAGA” — Trump followers are basically a collection of the most ignorant people in the country. — Orwell’s Ghost (@planterspunch7) January 4, 2025

Earlier, Trump announced that he’ll slap a 25% tariff on all imports once he returns to the Oval Office. Just for funsies, he says, China will get an extra 10% tariff on top. His new tax plan is set to ravage the wallets of every American citizen, except for the top 5% who are probably laughing all the way to their offshore bank accounts. But what about us? We’ll just eat cake. Oh, wait, cake — along with these other items — will probably be too expensive thanks to the tariffs. Maybe we can eat the crumbs that trickle down from the plates of the wealthy.

In the end, it’s becoming painfully clear that the MAGA doesn’t understand the first thing about how the economy works. Many of these MAGA-hat-wearing zealots are the same people who rely on programs like the Affordable Care Act (ACA) for their health insurance. You know, the same ACA that they’ve been brainwashed into calling “Obamacare.” They detest Obamacare but cling to the ACA benefits without a hint of irony or self-awareness.

Then again, this isn’t the first time we’ve come across this level of absurdity. We have seen them fantasizing about a dictator to whip America into shape like a “good principal.” Who will remind them that this isn’t high school anymore, and Trump isn’t the cool teacher they desperately want to impress?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy