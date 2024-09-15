‘Maliciously and deliberately defaming me’: Uh oh, looney Laura Loomer now wants to sue Bill Maher for defamation

Psychopathic racist and “political activist” Laura Loomer has been making headlines recently due to her extremely public cozying up to Donald Trump.

She’s effectively become the orange terror’s shadow (or would “parasite” be more apt?), accompanying him to rallies, debates, and memorials and standing entangled with him for photo ops. Added to the fact that he’s been openly praising her and appears to have removed his wedding ring (and, of course, Trump’s general reputation), rumors of an intimate relationship between 78-year-old Trump and 31-year-old Loomer are running rife.

It’s prompted longtime Trump hater, comedian, writer, producer, political commentator, actor, and television host Bill Maher to have his say on the matter (you can see the video in the post embedded below or by clicking here).

On the Friday, Sep. 13 episode of his HBO show Real Time with Bill Maher, Maher embarked on a tirade about the nightmarish thought of Trump and Loomer getting intimate, suggesting they may be in an “arranged relationship” to affect the election (something Loomer had already suggested Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were doing, remember). Maher cited the fact that Loomer looks like Trump’s “type” and that he’s “been a dog for too long” not to be getting intimate with somebody (and “it’s not Melania”). Suffice it to say that Loomer didn’t like what she heard.

Loomer took to X to threaten Maher with a malicious defamation lawsuit, which is rich coming from the queen of malice and defamation. The post started with the line: “I should sue Bill Maher @billmaher for Defamation. This is beyond the pale and it’s a complete and blatant lie.” Naturally, X users reacted accordingly.

How did X react to Loomer’s threat?

Many users saw the irony in the vitriolic Loomer complaining about someone saying nasty things about her. Such comments included: “Literally anyone whose name you’ve ever uttered should sue you” followed by an array of laughing emojis, “You must be joking. The sh*t you say about people and you’re going to sue Bill Maher? Good luck lunatic,” “You do it to everyone. You’ve made fun of women with cancer. You’re a raging racist,” and “Sucks when the shoes on the other foot, and you’re the one getting slandered and attacked, huh Laura? You certainly earned it… and I’m HERE FOR IT.”

Others used Loomer’s own logic against her, telling her that Maher asking questions and utilizing his right to freedom of speech isn’t defamation. Comments of that nature included: “Freedom of speech meets Karma,” “He’s just asking questions,” and “He’s just asking questions, Laura.”

Sucks when the shoes on the other foot, and you’re the one getting slandered and attacked, huh Laura? You certainly earned it… and I’m HERE FOR IT 🍿 pic.twitter.com/yGuzomZ1tf — Metalmark 🤘🌊 🇺🇸 (@MarkMantis) September 14, 2024

Of course, several MAGA cultists who wouldn’t understand irony if it hit them square in their angry, crumpled faces agreed with Loomer that she should sue Maher, because of course they did. Comments from the MAGA base included: “You should sue. Definitely. Have your day in court,” “I say yes, he exhibited reckless disregard for the truth and said those things with actual malice in my non-professional, non legal opinion,” and “You ABSOLUTELY need to sue him for defamation. DO IT.”

Someone also pointed out that Trump himself had previously attempted to sue Maher when Maher suggested the former Cheeto-in-chief was the result of mating between Trump’s mother and an orangutan. Of course, the attempt failed.

Maybe you're too young to know how suing Maher worked out for Trump. pic.twitter.com/xslYghofZh — 💥Arbiter of Cool💥😎✌🏻👊🏻 (@ArbiterofCool) September 14, 2024

There really does seem to be a significant issue on the right of U.S. politics — especially where MAGA is concerned — whereby their entire brand is reliant on namecalling, insults, defamation, and general nastiness. Yet when the shoe is on the other foot, they play the victim.

Loomer is a spiteful, petty, angry woman who’s spent years lying about, insulting, and backing conspiracy theories about others. Frankly, it’s more than satisfying that she’s finally experiencing the kind of negative karma she wholly deserves — though she’s probably secretly loving the attention.

