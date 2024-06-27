Marjorie Taylor Greene admits that the state she represents is one of the highest for child trafficking in the U.S. ⏤ but has she done anything to fix it?

Warning: This article contains mention of child sex trafficking, please proceed with caution.

Dramatic footage from the roads of Atlanta, Georgia, shows the moment police pulled over a lorry trafficking children. While this scenario had a positive outcome, it’s indicative of a problem in the state that isn’t being properly addressed.

The clip was posted to X and shows a man tailing a lorry. It cuts to show the vehicle pulled over by a squad of police cars as the man recording explains that he was following the lorry because there were children in the back. The footage was shared by Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene who praises the driver for noticing the little hand sticking out of the back of the truck.

This is unbelievable and thank God this driver saw that little hand sticking out the back of that truck.



Atlanta is one of the top cities for child sex trafficking with major roadways I-75, I-85, and Hwy 20 running through Atlanta connecting to many states.



We must always work… https://t.co/jjwx0LR81V — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 27, 2024

What do the statistics say?

Interestingly, Greene admits that Atlanta, the state capital of Georgia, “is one of the top cities for child sex trafficking.” For once in her life she isn’t wrong. Atlanta really is one of the top cities for child trafficking — according to htcourts.org about four in every 100,000 people are victims of the horrific crime with it being the seventh highest state for human trafficking in the United States.

The main victims of child trafficking are girls aged around 12 to 14 years old with an average of 200 to 375 exploited every month. Every month around 12,400 men pay to have sex with young women. The reason for a higher than average amount of cases in the state is believed to be down to Atlanta having the busiest airport in the country. Whatever the explanation is, these statistics are truly horrifying and something needs to be done to bring an end to it.

Is Marjorie Taylor Greene doing anything about this?

Asking what MTG is doing about all this might be a bit unfair. After all, sorting out the wave of human trafficking cases across Georgia is going to take a hell of a lot of work. It’s more than one person can do, but then again, seeing as Greene herself is the one who pointed out the prevalent issues in her state, I think that makes her a fair target. This is her chance to prove she’s more than a do-nothing Republican.

Those responding to Greene on X thought so too, as they piled in to criticize her for not doing anything about the problem.

JFC. Maybe legislate instead of tweet? — ☘️Fookin Chookay 🎗️🇺🇸🇳🇴🇮🇪🏳️‍🌈🌊🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@slayergoddess69) June 27, 2024

That’s right there in YOUR state. What are YOU doing about it?



NOTHING…. flying all over the country to hold hands with a convicted felon for photo ops, that’s what Marge is good at. — Todd Lambert (@toddlambert) June 27, 2024

So has she actually done anything to fix it? Well, according to an article from the Independent, Greene’s been employing the use of prayer to try and put an end to the problem. Can we get a round of applause for Marj? Can’t believe she actually managed to pray human trafficking out of existence. On a serious note though, her contributions to bringing an end to this terrible crime don’t amount to much.

It’s a shame too, because she has proven herself more than capable of being a one-woman army when it comes to pushing through things she agrees with. If she spent half as much time fighting to stop trafficking cases as she did defending her criminal friends like Donald Trump and Steve Bannon then she might just have a positive impact on the world, (for the first time in her life). But alas, she seems quite content to carry on doing the bare minimum, so evidently, she must not care all that much then.

