Marjorie Taylor Greene doles out another death penalty demand but goes radio silent about pedophile bestie Gaetz

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a broken record at this point. When she’s not calling for impeachment, she’s calling for the death penalty. She’s a known loudmouth, and yet, she’s remained suspiciously quiet about the contents of Matt Gaetz’s ethics report, which was made public today.

The Georgia lawmaker has been on a tweet spree today posting about her favorite scapegoat – immigrants. In one tweet she shared a map showing the amount of people eligible to be deported in each state, along with the caption “And don’t come back!”

And don’t come back! https://t.co/E0B7ezaGf3 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 23, 2024

How charming. In another tweet, she commented on a horrific recent criminal case involving a Guatemalan man who was arrested in connection to a death of a woman on the NYC subway. The post claims that the man was an “illegal alien” who was deported in 2018, but returned in 2023 before allegedly committing the crime. As you can imagine, Greene called for the death penalty.

🚨 #BREAKING UPDATE: Trump administration deported the Guatemalan illegal alien who burned a NYC woman alive – and he eventually RE-ENTERED, allowing him to commit this heinous crime.



The most recent record of him was 2023. Biden administration did not deport him.



He also used… pic.twitter.com/RFAADBlJJg — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 23, 2024

Now, none of this is to say that what that man allegedly did isn’t terrible, and he should be punished accordingly. But doesn’t this all feel like a big distraction on Marjorie’s part? Something pretty big happened today and it involves one of her colleagues, a colleague she’s been fiercely defending for the past few months. We’re talking about Matt Gaetz, of course, whose ethics report was made public. For once it seems like Marjorie Taylor Greene hasn’t got anything to say. I’m going to have to lie down for a minute, I think I’m in shock.

Is Marjorie trying to distract us?

The damning report on Gaetz pretty much confirmed everything that he had long been suspected of and yes, this includes having sex with a 17-year-old, among other things. He also bought and used illicit drugs and paid people for sex, according to the report. If this were a Democrat, you know that Marjorie would be screaming from the rooftops about his misdeeds.

It’s not even as though we can excuse her by assuming she maybe hasn’t received the news yet. Except she works in Congress, she’s close with Gaetz, and we know she’s already been on X today, so there’s no way she hasn’t heard — which means Greene is intentionally ignoring the problem.

Of course, she’s never going to acknowledge the fact that she was besties with, and has been defending, a pedophile. For the last few months she had been furiously campaigning against the report being made public, which is weird, considering how much she preaches about how important the “truth” is. For now, she’d rather use distraction tactics; maybe she’s trying to stall for time while she can think of a way to spin the narrative and blame the Left for being corrupt and besmirching Gaetz’s good name.

Either way, Marj and anyone who defended Matt Gaetz has been left with egg on their face. The report is not a good look for anyone who was close with the former Florida lawmaker. So it makes sense Greene is employing the tried and true MAGA deflection of pointing the finger at immigrants in an attempt to distract from today’s news.

