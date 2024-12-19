‘I want to see the Epstein list’: Marjorie Taylor Greene is BIG mad that bestie Matt Gaetz is having his dirty laundry aired out for him

Say what you like about Marjorie Taylor Greene (and we do), but you have to admit she sure does see the world in a… unique way. Going by her tireless, but extremely tiring, crusade to screech about whatever bee is in her bonnet on any particular day, Greene appears to operate under the belief that she is a champion for the oppressed, a freedom fighter for the frowned-upon. Despite, in reality, being a henchwoman for an incoming head of state.

Take her latest tangled tirade, for example. Just one week after yelling about how child predators and sex offenders send her into a murderous rage, Greene has decided to take the bat for her best pal, Matt Gaetz, who’s been accused of sex trafficking and sleeping with minors. Although it seemed like Gaetz would escape his dirty secrets coming out when he resigned from Congress and pulled out of the running to be Trump’s Attorney General, the House has now elected to release the ethics report just for funsies.

Gaetz himself was unsurprisingly incensed about the decision, screaming on X that he had been “FULLY EXONERATED,” and — never one to miss an opportunity to support the scuzziest people around — Greene subsequently joined his corner to defend him. Uh, I think. Honestly, mentioning him in the same breath as Jeffrey Epstein probably isn’t the kind of defense Gaetz needs right now.

“If Congress is going to release one ethics report, they should release them all,” Marjorie maintained. “I want to see the Epstein list. I want to see the details of the slush fund for sexual misconduct by members of Congress and Senators. I want to see it all,” she continued, before sharing a video of herself being interviewed on the steps of the Capitol.

If Congress is going to release one ethics report, they should release them all.



I want to see the Epstein list.



I want to see the details of the slush fund for sexual misconduct by members of Congress and Senators.



I want to see it all. pic.twitter.com/rBjXu3G9MY — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 18, 2024

Tragically, anyone hoping that Gaetz would return to the far-right version of Lazytown from whence he came after he resigned has been left sadly disappointed, as we’ve somehow heard even more from him ever since. Who needs to shell out $500 for one of his Cameo videos when the guy’s face is appearing everywhere, anyway? Cynically speaking, then, whatever is revealed by the House Ethics Report seems unlikely to kill off his career for good.

That said, he certainly seems mighty scared by its contents threatening to emerge. And Greene’s confused attempt to come to his aid may suggest she knows the contents of Trump’s adult diaper are about to hit the fan. Whatever happens, though, you can be sure that MTG will continue to stand up for those who need her help the most. No, not her constituents, and certainly not the powerful people in the world that she rightly attacks on the daily like *checks notes* trans and neurodivergent people, but the rest of Trump’s pernicious posse.

Somebody tell Marj you can’t be oppressed when you’re the ones in power (or will be next month, at any rate). You can’t act like you’re part of the Rebel Alliance when you’re a full-time — and way overpaid — member of the Empire.

