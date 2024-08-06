‘Tim Walz did nothing while Minneapolis burned,’ says Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is doing nothing while Georgia floods

With each passing day, Georgia ghoul Marjorie Taylor Greene watches her relevance bleed away a little bit more, as far more interesting and important figures take center stage and push her further and further to the wings.

As a result, her desperate screeching has taken on a new tenor each day, as she flops wildly from topic to topic in search of another moment in the spotlight. Her latest attempt isn’t likely to get her far, unfortunately, particularly when the name of Greene’s game increasingly seems to be hypocrisy.

She whines about do-nothing politicians while leading the do-nothing pack, she lambasts Joe Biden’s age while ignoring Donald Trump’s, and she’s now pointing fingers while standing waist-deep in her own failures. It’s not a good look for the Georgia Republican, but at this point, it’s the only look she sports.

Her latest petty posturing saw Greene attempt to lambast Kamala Harris’ vice presidential pick, Tim Walz, for his failure to crack down on the protests that turned violent in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. When protests turned to riots and several buildings were burned during the Black Lives Matter outcry in 2020, Walz was criticized by a number of right-leaning figures for what they characterized as his slow resolution of tensions.

Walz, for his part, didn’t want to figuratively fight fire with fire — he was hoping that the protests would burn bright but quick, and settle down without the need for armed intervention. He ultimately changed his mind, tapping the National Guard to step in, but in the meantime several buildings burned, and he was subject to broad criticism from people just like Greene.

It’s a fair criticism, if a loaded one, but it fails to hold up to literally any scrutiny when compared against Greene’s own failings. There are too many to count, over her short tenure as a U.S. representative, but the latest is a stellar example of Greene calling the kettle black while the pot’s boiling over in the background.

Tim Walz did nothing while Minneapolis burned.



He sat back while the rioters that Kamala would bail out burned down a city.



Even the liberal mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, criticized Tim Walz’s response to the riots.



President Trump is the law & order candidate America… pic.twitter.com/cmJDFYhBYO — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 6, 2024

While she blasts Walz for sitting back “while the rioters that Kamala would bail out burned down a city,” she’s busy ignoring her own state in the midst of potentially historic rainfall. As tropical storm Debbie shifts its way into the state, harkening in what could become catastrophic flooding, Greene is too busy pointing fingers to do her job.

Her own constituents, the people she an hour before referred to as her “friends and family,” are in desperate need of leadership as Debbie starts to ravage their borders, but they won’t find it in Greene. She’s not a leader, she’s an inconsequential, inadequate, pointless talking head with less brain in her skull than she has words in her big mouth.

