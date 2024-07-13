Marjorie Taylor Greene gets all gooey-eyed as Donald Trump lives out her definition of a ‘real big boy’

After Joe Biden’s latest press conference, Marjorie Taylor Greene took to X to share a video of her political idol, Donald Trump, engaging in what she deemed a display of ultimate masculinity.

The video in question comes from a press conference from the dark years when Trump was President. In it, we can see Trump performing a task that apparently meets Greene’s lofty standards of manhood. But what exactly constitutes a “real big boy” in the eyes of Marjorie Taylor Greene? And why has this particular moment captured her attention so thoroughly?

Trump’s “big boy” conference is a spectacle of toxic ego

Here’s what a real “big boy” press conference looks like.



pic.twitter.com/43Ok9T8RL4 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 13, 2024

The press conference video shared by Greene offers a masterclass on Trump’s unique approach to handling the media. Throughout the exchange, Trump employs a variety of tactics to assert dominance and control the narrative, unworried about professionalism. He repeatedly interrupts the reporter, dismissing questions he deems unfavorable, and reframing the discussion on his own terms.

When pressed about his characterization of a migrant caravan as an “invasion,” Trump doubles down, stating, “I consider it an invasion. You and I have a difference of opinion.” This refusal to concede ground, even in the face of factual challenges, is a hallmark of Trump’s communication style.

The former president also demonstrates his penchant for personal attacks and media criticism. At one point, he tells the reporter, “I think you should let me run the country. You run CNN,” before adding, “And if you did it well, your ratings would be much better.” This conflation of governance with entertainment and ratings is another characteristic feature of Trump’s approach to public relations.

Perhaps the most striking moment comes when Trump labels the reporter a “rude, terrible person” and suggests that CNN should be ashamed of employing him. This direct assault on the journalist’s character and professional standing goes beyond typical political sparring, reflecting Trump’s willingness to escalate conflicts with the press to unprecedented levels.

Greene’s endorsement of this behavior as exemplary of a “real ‘big boy’ press conference” speaks volumes about her view of how political leaders should interact with the media. It suggests a preference for confrontation over cooperation and spectacle over substance.

While style and presentation certainly play a role in politics, they should not overshadow the importance of policy, governance, and the ability to address the nation’s complex challenges. In short, the true measure of a “big boy” in politics should be the ability to engage in constructive dialogue and effective governance, not just the capacity to deliver lame zingers at press conferences.

