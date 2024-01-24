Marjorie Taylor Greene is adding “soothsayer” to her short list of talents and skills, right alongside her truly unmatched ability to put her foot in her mouth.

It takes flexibility to leverage an entire foot into one’s mouth, but not nearly as much as it takes to manage the reach Greene attempted during the New Hampshire primary. The 49-year-old, during an interview with disgraced White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, claimed that candidate Nikki Haley — who now serves as Donald Trump’s only competition for the Republican nomination — was headed toward the end of her fight for president.

But Haley’s still hanging on. Despite predictions that Trump would blow her away in New Hampshire, Haley came out surprisingly well, securing nine delegates to Trump’s 12. She also vowed to stay in the race, despite urging and even outright claims that she’d exit the race following a massive loss in the northeastern state.

Greene claims that South Carolina will be “the end of [Haley’s] political career,” now that she’s made it through New Hampshire. She’s certain that the American public will say “never Nikki, never again” to Haley’s continued bid, but the numbers from last night’s primary go directly against that assertion.

President Trump destroyed the Bush and Clinton dynasties in 2016.



This time around, he’s finishing off the NeoCon and RINO Republicans like Nikki Haley.



It’s GOP voters in New Hampshire and across the country delivering the message that we are the party of America First and… pic.twitter.com/OmtVNLtB32 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 23, 2024

Sure, Haley lost to Trump, but not by the landslide people like Greene prophesied. She lost by a surprisingly narrow margin, considering Trump’s rabid base, and with the many, many hurdles in the former president’s way, Haley may have a real shot at securing the Republican nomination. Both Colorado and Maine have already removed Trump from their primary ballots and more are fighting to follow suit. With Haley as the only remaining alternative, this hugely boosts her chances of securing a victory.

Even if that doesn’t happen, very few people believe Greene when she broadly proclaims that Haley’s career in politics will grind to a halt if she doesn’t cave to pressure and bow out of the race. She’s easily the most stable candidate left on the right side of the aisle, and that was true long before her competition started bowing out. Greene can try to play prophet all she wants, but no one is convinced.

In fact, her interview just added fuel to the fire of her many detractors, who wasted no time in blasting her as equally relevant to “an extra in a Cialis commercial” and clearly “jealous of Nikki.”

Easily the most engaging part of the clip comes from a pair of unexpected sources: The two men in the background, who veer between holding up peace signs, showing off their nipples, and strutting through some thoroughly distracting dance moves as Greene talks. Considering that nothing out of her mouth is of substance anyway, they’re the clear stars of this particular clip.