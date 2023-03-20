Marjorie Taylor Greene responds to Joe Biden vetoing one of her bills the only way she can — by flipping out

Just when folks think that the United States Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene would be tired of getting dragged on social media for her outlandish remarks, the 48-year-old upped her stakes by going after President Joe Biden following the veto of a Republican-led bill.

For context, President Biden disclosed on March 20 that he used the first veto in his presidency to override the “repeal” of the U.S. Department of Labor rule, according to Politico. The publication also reports that the bill passed by the Senate last year, and most recently by the House of Representatives, would have removed the “environmental, social, and governance” restrictions retirement plans had before making any investments with individuals’ incomes.

In the video, President Biden explained that he signed the veto because this could potentially jeopardize many people’s retirement savings. He said,

“I just signed this veto because legislation passed by Congress put at risk the retirement savings of individuals across the country. They couldn’t take into consideration investments that would be impacted by climate, impacted by overpaying executives. That’s why I decided to veto it.”

In addition to the clip, the 80-year-old also bashed Greene and the entire Republican party by writing in the caption, “I just vetoed my first bill. This bill would risk your retirement savings by making it illegal to consider risk factors MAGA House Republicans don’t like. Your plan manager should be able to protect your hard-earned savings — whether Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene likes it or not.”

No one has put our retirement at risk more than you, Joe.



American families can’t count on checks from China to pay their rent and groceries like your family does. https://t.co/rE9I4NSm18 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 20, 2023

As Greene became aware of President Biden’s actions and tweet, she clapped back by suggesting that he was putting individuals’ “retirement” at risk with the veto. Greene even went as far as to claim that with the veto, many won’t be able to afford “groceries or rent,” unlike President Biden and his family, whom she accused of receiving funds from China.

As usual, Twitter is having a field with the announcement, with some poking fun at Greene for feeling a bit “salty” following the veto.

At the same time, another individual praised President Biden for his actions by calling him a “legend.”

@POTUS “Joe” is a LEGEND. 💙 — Dem All Life Long 💙🇺🇦🇺🇸🇪🇺 (@DemAllLifeLong) March 20, 2023

Another pointed at Greene’s history of non-sensical tweets and stressed that she is not suitable for her position.

Every time you tweet you show the world how massively unfit you are. Resign. — Deborah Gallagher (@Musclegal) March 20, 2023



For some, Greene’s recent post is just a reflection of the rough week she will have if and when former president Donald Trump gets arrested.

Might be a rough week for your team, so deflect hard, MGT. — sophisticated dog (@CrusherScott62) March 20, 2023

While President Biden did call out Greene in his post, he is yet to address how the politician responded to being name-checked in the clip.