Marjorie Taylor Greene says it’s time for reconciliation….without Democrats

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for Republicans to “stick together” in order to pass the Senate budget resolution which would pave the way for the party to set up reconciliation, a process that allows the bypass of the 60 vote threshold.

The budget blueprint was adopted by the House with 216 in favor against 214 on Thursday. This was after a number of GOP holdouts who demanded deeper spending cuts threatened to upend Republican plans on Wednesday. Regardless, the majority were assured that the Senate would pursue a target of $1.5 trillion in savings minimum which convinced most to vote in the resolutions favor. Two Republican representatives joined Democrats in voting against it.

Now Greene has taken to X to demand that Republicans stick together “so that we can MOVE FORWARD to reconciliation!” We all know how she feels about members of her party that don’t toe the line. Ironic that she’s calling for people to stick together when she is without a doubt one of the most divisive figures in politics.

House Republicans MUST stick together and pass the Senate budget resolution so that we can MOVE FORWARD to reconciliation!



The budget resolution is just a key to open the door to start reconciliation, it’s not the hill to die on.



Reconciliation is the most impactful legislation… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 10, 2025

Greene calls reconciliation “the most impactful legislation we will pass with both chambers” and promises it will be done without Democrats. The legislation will be vital for Trump’s agenda. It would allow for policies to be passed without input from Democrats. That’s a pretty terrifying thought.

Individuals on X agreed with Greene’s statement. One person wrote, “This is the first step toward restoring fiscal sanity and pushing back on the left’s destructive spending spree.” Another asked politicians to “Put your ego aside for the American People.”

Apparently we should trust Donald Trump

The Georgia representative then goes on to heap praise on Trump. She states that the president has brought $7 trillion in investment into the U.S. She also pointed out that he is giving Republicans what they want by cutting federal spending and things deemed wasteful.

To summarise, she calls for Republicans to trust Trump (fat chance) as she claims that his “economic growth combined with smart spending cuts is the BEST way.”

