‘Congress was hijacked’: Marjorie Taylor Greene compares representing Americans to being a deployed soldier in latest rant

Marjorie Taylor Greene has a straight up hero complex when it comes to the work her and her fellow Republicans are doing in congress — if that weren’t already blatantly obvious from her comments on Donald Trump.

In her latest tantrum, Georgia’s 14th congressional district rep. told reporters that Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s decision to vote in favor of remote voting for mothers of young children was “selfish.” She went on to say politicians should treat their role more like soldiers “deployed overseas” who don’t see their children for several months. Gee, she certainly sounds like a great mother.

Marjorie compared serving in Congress to deploying overseas

Luna, who is also a Republican representative, voted with Democrats and afterwards she celebrated the decision, telling reporters, “the body has decided that parents deserve a voice in Washington and also to the importance of female members having a vote in Washington, D.C.”

Unfortunately for Luna, this put her directly in the sights of one of the most deranged individuals on Capitol Hill. Greene lashed out at her fellow Republican rep claiming that “congress was hijacked” in order to “allow members to skip work and vote from home.” In a post to Social media she stated “If you aren’t capable of doing the job your constituents sent you to do, then you should step aside and let someone else do it.”

I can’t believe that Congress was hijacked this week over Luna’s resolution to allow members to skip work and vote from home.



As a mom, I know all about seasons of life. If you aren’t capable of doing the job your constituents sent you to do, then you should step aside and let… pic.twitter.com/pKVKCirFJv — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 1, 2025

She went on to compare her job to that of a soldier, suggesting that the role required a level of commitment certain members clearly weren’t ready to live up to.

“I think members of Congress need to basically leave their egos at the door and realize that this is an important job in the same way that soldiers go off and they’re deployed overseas, they come home and actually meet their babies for the first time and their babies are several months old.”

Greene says it’s either congress or children

Just because you don’t want to be around your own family doesn’t mean that others should be expected to do the same Marjorie. Some people actually want to see their children. Greene very much portrays the situation as black or white, you can be a parent or you can serve the American people, but you can’t do both.

She states that she had children and raised them before becoming a member congress — so I suppose anyone who wants to go into politics will have to wait until they’re in their fifties so children aren’t an issue for them anymore? Sure, let’s fill congress with even more out of touch old people and ignore the voices of the younger generations entirely.

Anyone can see the idea that new mothers and fathers should forgo seeing their newborn children for long stretches of time the way soldiers do is ridiculous. They aren’t deployed overseas like soldiers — they are politicians and so a law that makes it easier and more efficient for certain members to vote while tending to their children makes sense. Besides, I thought the MAGA bunch were all for efficiency, or is it only okay when Elon Musk does it?

