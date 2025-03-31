‘The best 100 days in history!’: Don’t look now, but Marjorie Taylor Greene is wrong about Donald Trump again

No, it’s not an April Fool’s joke ⏤ Marjorie Taylor Greene is wrong again. And this time the Georgia rep’s exaggerations are reaching heights no one has ever seen before. Ever. Bigly.

Recommended Videos

50-year-old Greene ⏤ set to be 51 in May ⏤ recently tweeted that 2025 has so far seen “the best 100 days in history!” Yes, this is coming from an elected official and allegedly educated person. The 100 days she’s referring to, of course, are the ones that have seen Donald Trump’s return to the White House be not just an absolute catastrophe, but a train wreck in painfully slow motion. Shall we go misstep by misstep?

An economy running on fumes

There will never have been a transformation of a Country like the transformation that is happening, for all to see, in the United States of America. Companies are pouring into our Country at levels never seen before, with Jobs (and Money!) to follow. It is a beautiful thing to… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2025

For one thing, Trump schlepped back into office promising to bring back “the greatest economy the world has ever seen.” Instead, he’s brought the United States soaring inflation, stagnant wages, and a stock market that seems to be on a rollercoaster run by malfunctioning AI. The Dow Jones plummeted 12% in his first three months, largely due to his erratic economic policies and trade wars with, well, everyone. Speaking of trade wars, remember when he insisted that tariffs were the best way to punish China? As it turns out, they’re punishing Americans instead. Prices on consumer goods have shot up as companies pass the extra costs onto buyers. Meanwhile, his so-called “middle-class tax relief” has yet to materialize. But billionaire tax breaks? Honey ⏤ those rolled in real fast. Don’t even get me started on his federal firings fetish.

Border chaos, Trump style

Thank you President Bukele, of El Salvador, for taking the criminals that were so stupidly allowed, by the Crooked Joe Biden Administration, to enter our Country, and giving them such a wonderful place to live! https://t.co/NGciZozCxe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2025

For a man who campaigned (again) on stopping illegal immigration, Donald Trump has somehow made the crisis at the border worse. His administration’s harsh new deportation policies have led to mass confusion and record-high backlogs in immigration courts. And that’s not all — his bizarre executive order attempting to limit birthright citizenship was so unconstitutional, even conservative judges had to shut it down. Who could have seen that coming? (Hint: Anyone who’s read the 14th Amendment.)

Healthcare: promises made, promises broken

I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2024

Remember when Trump swore up and down that he’d repeal and replace Obamacare with “something beautiful” and “way better?” Fast forward to today, when millions of Americans are still waiting for that plan to appear. Instead of expanding healthcare access, his administration has doubled down on dismantling protections for preexisting conditions, leaving vulnerable Americans scrambling to keep their coverage. And let’s not forget the prescription drug price hikes. Trump had promised to lower costs, yet under his leadership, insulin and life-saving medications have become even more expensive. Apparently cozying up to Big Pharma lobbyists isn’t exactly a great way to bring prices down.

Executive orders galore, and legal nightmares to match

It’s become clear that Trump loves a good executive order, so much so that he’s signed over 100 is his first 100 days, breaking all modern records. Unfortunately for him, many of these orders are legally dubious at best and outright unconstitutional at worst. So far, 140 lawsuits have been filed against his policies, with federal courts blocking a number of his more outlandish moves (like gutting environmental protections, and his failed attempt to fire thousands of government workers en masse). Even more terrifying is the fact that Trump has managed to lose more court cases in his first 100 days than most presidents do in an entire term. But sure, Marj, this is the “best” 100 days ever.

Foreign relations ⏤ er, retaliations

Trump’s second-term foreign policy is already an absolute mess. His administration has reignited tensions with NATO allies by demanding that they “pay up” or else, and he’s also made headlines by reigniting his weird obsession with buying Greenland, forcing Denmark’s prime minister to publicly reject him — again. Let’s not even talk about his diplomatic disaster in the Middle East, where his reckless approach to alliances has alienated key partners. Oh, and if you were hoping for a peaceful international stage? Think again. His bungled handling of relations with China and Russia has only escalated tensions, making the world a less stable place. But hey, at least he still has a fan in North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, right? ‘Cuz whatever relationship he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is out the window.

Trump’s first 100 days vs. Joe Biden’s

In two months, there has been more Private Investment spoken for, and/or committed to, than in four years of the Sleepy Joe Biden Administration — A fact that the Fake News hates talking about! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2025

Let’s take a look at some stats, shall we? In Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office, he signed 11 bills into law, including the significant $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package aimed at providing economic assistance during the pandemic.​ He issued 41 executive orders, focusing on pandemic response, climate change, and reversing prior administration policies, and he maintained a high approval rating. Donald Trump, meanwhile, enacted 28 laws, many of which involved repealing previous regulations, with 13 utilizing the Congressional Review Act to roll back Obama-era rules. He concentrated on deregulation, immigration policies, trade issues, and tweeting ⏤ no, really. Nearly 500 tweets and Truth Social posts in less than 100 days? That has definitely helped Make America Great Again. Oh, and his approval rating is plummeting. That means it’s going down, Marj. Bigly.

Time for a reality check, Marj

Marjorie Taylor Greene might think Donald Trump’s first 100 days as the 47th President of the United States have been the stuff of MAGA dreams, but in reality, they’ve been a cataclysmic mess. The economy is struggling, healthcare is in shambles, immigration policy is a disaster, Trump’s executive orders keep getting blocked, and his foreign policy is one embarrassing blunder after another. The guy can’t even spell “stolen” correctly, yet he wants a third term. At this point, the only thing historic about his presidency is how quickly he’s managed to disappoint anyone who thought, “Hey, maybe he’ll surprise us.” But hey, it’s still early. There’s always time for things to get even worse. Oh, and Marj? If this is what you consider the “best in history,” I’d really hate to see what you think failure looks like. Though I suspect it rhymes with “Democrats.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy