Fresh off her latest burger binge, Marjorie Taylor Greene wants you to know she thinks all Ukrainians sell human kidneys

If you ask a first-year philosophy student to give you a list of all the logical fallacies out there, they can either spend an entire afternoon coming up with a long paper methodically explaining them all, or they can do the clever thing and just point you to Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s social media feed.

Trying to make sense of the Georgia representative is like trying to solve a jigsaw puzzle with the help of a caffeine-fueled conspiracy theorist, or like trying to pass off a toddler’s crayon dribbles as legal documents. The only sense is found outside of MTG’s sphere of delusions, and the only legality — the “mandate” that she and Trump go on and on about — is a small piece of paper denoting her as a House representative, and not any actual work that she might’ve done since worming her way to Congress in 2021.

In just the past few days alone, Marjorie has gone on a rant about why the people are to blame for Tesla’s market value taking a hit, raged against a cartoon depiction on social media, and then spun an utterly, fantastically, and unbelievably ludicrous conspiracy theory about vaccines into existence.

Now, the party of authoritarian bullies and political back-stabbers is once again going after Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his brave defense of Ukraine against Russia’s illegal invasion. It seems like the only thing that can help down a cheeseburger cooked in beef tallow is trying to portray an entire people in a disparaging light.

Marj is claiming that one of the reasons she’s consistently fought against the U.S.’s involvement in the Ukraine war is because of some “very bad things” that are happening there, like this Reuters report of Polish authorities arresting a Ukrainian woman convicted of selling human kidneys.

I have fought against U.S. involvement and funding of the Ukraine war from the very start.



This is one of the reasons why.



A lot of very bad things are happening there and America should not be involved in any of it. pic.twitter.com/2odwIFVVIb — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 12, 2025

So, let’s take a moment to unpack this, even if we’ve long since learned that anything coming out of Taylor Greene’s mouth, or X feed for that matter, should just be ignored in its entirety. The Rep. is suggesting that some bad things are happening in Ukraine, even though the person in question was supposed to be serving a 12-year prison sentence in Kazakhstan for her participation in an organized criminal group. Never mind the fact that she has been wanted by Interpol since 2020. The war in Ukraine has absolutely no bearing on any of this.

And even if this was an issue relating to the Russo-Ukrainian war or how President Zelenskyy has handled his domestic affairs since 2022, is Marjorie really surprised at the existence of crime and corruption during a period of conflict? I wonder how she’ll react when she realizes that the same sinister felonies are happening right under her nose in the U.S., and probably everywhere else in the world.

Lastly, it’s ironic how the MAGA wishes to paint legacy media as “fake news,” but they have no problem whatsoever citing it when a particular report serves their purposes. Someone should tell Marjorie that her boss Elon Musk recently disowned Reuters and described it as “second only to AP (Associated Propaganda) as legacy news liars.”

Ah, well, a hypocrite is always their own worst enemy.

