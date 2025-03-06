Marjorie Taylor Greene is still trying to Make America Great Again and now I have One Big Question For Her

Marjorie Taylor Greene is introducing three new bills to Congress in a state of manic glee, announcing that it’s finally time to Make America Great Again. In the wake of all the disastrous political and economical shifts in the country a month into Trump’s administration, I only have one very important question to ask the Georgia representative.

The great thing about a power fantasy is that you don’t have to hold the power yourself, as you can just live out your complexes and work through your hangups vicariously. For someone like Greene, who is always piping about one issue or another without actually doing anything to fix them, Donald Trump’s win in the 2024 election was everything she could ask for and more. Because now, it’s not just one isolated conspiracy theorist on social media relentlessly vying for your attention. Now the Marjories of this world can band together and use Trump as their ultimate scapegoat. When insanity becomes the norm, the asylum gets to run itself.

So while the rest of the country reels from Trump’s destructive directives and braces for a storm of domestic and international clashes, Marj is once again droning on about the American people’s “mandate” to Trump and his MAGA.

President Trump was given an overwhelming mandate in November, and during last night’s Joint Address, he was unequivocally clear about his legislative priorities.



I’ll be meeting with President Trump to discuss the bills I’ve already introduced that will codify his agenda into… pic.twitter.com/njp2LptahG — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 5, 2025

She says, for the thousandth time, that they want to “Make America Great Again,” which begs the question: When is America going to be great again? Seriously, folks. The Trump camp has been saying that for years. Since 2016, in fact, which was 9 years ago. What did Trump do during his first tenure that entailed this bespoke greatness? Was it the tax cuts for big corporations that made his rich pals richer? Was it the senseless trade war with China that caused inflation? Or the myriad of lies and falsehoods that brought populism back to the forefront of world politics in style?

I’ve got an even better question in mind: What has Marjorie Taylor Greene herself done to bring about this Great America, aside from incessantly tweeting about it? She has been in Congress since 2020, and not only has she failed to do anything of substance for the country or the constitution she’s serving, she hasn’t done anything for the people of Georgia, the state she represents, either.

Marjorie is introducing three new bills, endorsed by Trump, and asking Congress to get them on the floor. They are “Protect Children’s Innocence Act,” prohibiting gender affirming care for minors, “Gulf of America Act,” taking necessary action to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico, and the “English Unity Act,” making English the official language of the United States.

Incredibly productive meeting with President Trump today at the White House!



I’m honored to announce his endorsement of my three bills!



✅ Protect Children’s Innocence Act

✅ Gulf of America Act

✅ English Unity Act



It’s time for Congress to get these to the floor, passed, and… pic.twitter.com/qAQ3fdNYTg — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 5, 2025

At least now we know Marjorie’s grand plan for making America great again involves two completely superfluous legislations and one that’s entirely too bigoted, even by MAGA standards. But hey, we wouldn’t expect to have it any other way.

