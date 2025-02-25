‘Trump Derangement Syndrome is a serious disease,’ says Marjorie Taylor Greene, who believes vaccines cause autism

Marjorie Taylor Greene has a packed schedule of talking about UFOS, referring to AOC as a “clown,” and now bringing up a (ridiculous) blast from the past: the name given to those who don’t agree with Donald Trump.

Recommended Videos

MTG recently posted on X that “Trump Derangement Syndrome is a serious disease” and said Democrats are “pitching temper tantrums to defend the bureaucracy and big government.” She added, “We are not the same” as Republicans are attempting to get rid of “fraud and corruption in the federal government.”

Trump Derangement Syndrome is a serious disease.



My Democrat colleagues are pitching temper tantrums to defend the bureaucracy and big government.@DOGE @DOGECommittee are working to eradicate fraud and corruption in the federal government because the American people are… pic.twitter.com/RJ8f9FfFJy — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 25, 2025

Sorry (but not sorry), but since Greene once said “I fully believe vaccines cause autism,” it’s hard to take her seriously. Unfortunately, RFK Jr. continues to claim this is true, and as the new Health Secretary, he’s not going to stop talking about that anytime soon.

Also, if Trump Derangement Syndrome is real, can I get a doctor’s note so I can lie in bed and watch TV? I have episodes of Paradise and Apple Cider Vinegar to catch up on. That seems like the only way to cope with MTG’s constant desire to flood her X account. Seriously, though, Trump Derangement Syndrome (let’s call it TDS for short) doesn’t sound all that bad. If it means caring about other people, believing in human rights, and basically doing the opposite of everything Trump and his allies are doing, then sign me up.

Of course, Greene didn’t coin this term, so unfortunately she can’t add this to the list of five things she did in the past week that she needs to email to Musk. According to CNN, Trump tweeted in 2018 that people were upset that he “got along well with President Putin of Russia.” He wrote, “It’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome!” As CNN pointed out, Urban Dictionary says it means someone “has been driven effectively insane due to their dislike of Donald Trump, to the point at which they will abandon all logic and reason.”

Screengrab via Fox News

I’d argue that if you have TDS, you actually have logic and reason, unlike MTG and some others. And if there’s a link between anything, it might be between those who have TDS and those who know vaccines absolutely don’t lead to autism.

What would Greene say about the recent and terrifying outbreak of measles in Texas? She can’t blame that on vaccines as, yes, there is a vaccine for that. As Vox reported, measles was found in an area of Gaines County, Texas, and 14% of school-aged kids were exempt from getting their vaccines. As the CDC suggests, kids should be vaccinated against measles between 12-15 months and again at 4, 5, or 6. There are a million arguments about why vaccines are positive medical advancements and, in many cases, life-saving, and Greene’s constant anti-vax social media posts don’t help anyone.

Also, let’s state for the record that there’s another problematic part of the false “vaccines lead to autism” argument: acting like this is a problem that has to be fixed. All children deserve love, and all (good) parents want their kids to be happy and cared for. Every kid needs support, resources, and compassion… and everyone needs less alarming social media posts from representatives who are meant to be helping people.





We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy