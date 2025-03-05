Donald Trump said ‘AMERICA IS BACK’ and Americans replied ‘LOL OKAY JAN’

Last evening marked the first time Donald Trump addressed Congress as the 47th president, and his speech was filled with egregious claims like he was ushering in America’s “golden age.” Suffice it to say, the folks on social media have taken a passing look at this country’s 250-year history, and decided to remind him that golden ages typically involve less indictment paperwork.

Recommended Videos

You might think that during his rallies, Trump only ever boasts about all his accomplishments and how he knows better than anybody else, while a crowd of MAGA enthusiasts cheer him on. But it turns out that the United States Congress isn’t much different, because just like a crowd or a studio audience, the GOP side of the aisle knew exactly where to clap, laugh, and applaud last night as Trump went through his prepared list of falsehoods, and stated that “America is back” despite the country going through one of its most uncertain transition periods.

This golden age Trump speaks of apparently entails a crippling onset of inflation, because the POTUS, in all his bespoke brilliance, decided to put tariffs on the imported goods of not one, not two, but three of the United States’ biggest commercial partners. It involves backstabbing an ally the country has been supporting for three years, and doing backroom deals with the enemy they’re fighting. It demands disorder and turmoil in the federal government, and the sacking of thousands of employees who either do not agree with the MAGA ideology, or aren’t willing to help Trump further his agendas.

Yes, America is so back, even if the president’s address to Congress is coinciding with a concerning stock market decline.

Saying "America is back" while the stock market is crumbling, unemployment is rising, the costs of living is increasing, veterans are getting fired and democracy is falling…Trump what is America back from? — Ameshia Cross (@AmeshiaCross) March 5, 2025

You just have to drink from the MAGA Kool-Aid to be able to see what Trump is talking about, because as one user aptly pointed out, with prices soaring, planes falling out of the sky, and the U.S. once again turning into a laughing stock on the world stage, you can’t find much to celebrate these days.

With egg prices soaring, planes falling out of the sky, Measles outbreaks, and laughing stock on the world stage, trump told his first big lie: "America is back."



Those who did not drink the kool-aid remained seated. pic.twitter.com/ZCbYqZjedn — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) March 5, 2025

“The only thing Trump is bringing back is chaos and broken promises,” wrote Rep. Sylvia Garcia on her X feed.

“America is back,” says the man who betrayed our allies, raised costs for families, and fired veterans. The only thing Trump is bringing back is chaos and broken promises. #StateOfTheUnion — Rep. Sylvia Garcia (@RepSylviaGarcia) March 5, 2025

How “America is back” according to the charts:

You know America is “great again” when the country’s closest allies hate it.

America is back? This is the “golden age”?



Stock market is crashing

Inflation still high

Consumer confidence plummeting

Measles outbreaks

Federal workers savagely fired

Our allies hate us



Where is the winning? — Chris Mowrey (@chrisdmowrey) March 5, 2025

When Trump claims America is back amid fears of inflation due to tariffs and the stock market experiencing a crash, does he mean… back to the Great Depression?

“America is back.” -Donald Trump



Yeah, back to the Great Depression..💀 — Aes🇺🇸 (@AesPolitics1) March 5, 2025

Trump just said “America is Back.”…when the economy is collapsing. WTF? — Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) March 5, 2025

And we just love how the POTUS goes on and on about free speech even though Rep. Al Green was thrown out of the chamber for disrupting his speech. There’s also the explicit threat made against protesting students earlier that day.

“Free speech in America is back” – didn’t he just kick someone out for his speech… #StateOfTheUnion #JointAddress pic.twitter.com/3JHOu7KkCb — @DCHomos (@DCHomos) March 5, 2025

"Free speech in America is back!"



Earlier that day: pic.twitter.com/IUxAwAFwwj — Brian Tashman (@briantashman) March 5, 2025

This all falls under a tried and tested strategy that Trump already implemented during his first administration. It doesn’t matter what the numbers are saying, what the people are shouting, what the nation is going through. As long as you give Trump his podium, he can claim whatever he wants and brand the opposition as “fake news.” And the real horror begins when he walks off from that stage and goes back to his office in the White House, to enact his next genius idea for this golden age of repression and folly.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy