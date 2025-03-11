‘I’m going to be real clear’: Marjorie Taylor Greene threatens to throw down after being triggered by, yes, a cartoon

Marjorie Taylor Greene has seemingly been triggered by a cartoon, but spoiler alert, it’s not the one who sits behind the Resolute Desk.

The fierce Donald Trump loyalist recently took to social media to react to a stick figure cartoon shared by Jasmine Crockett. It shows two animated figures, named as Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, beating down on a third cartoon human labelled as “Republicans.” While for most it was a playful reminder of Crockett and AOC’s consistent ability to keep Trump and his allies’ feet to the fire, it was a threat for Greene, who responded in kind. “I’m going to be real clear,” she wrote on X, “if they try with me, this would not workout [sic] for either of these psychos like this stupid little cartoon depicts.”

One could argue that the “psycho” is the one aggravated by a silly little cartoon to the point of threatening a throwdown (snowflake, much?), but it’s clearly the result of Cockett and AOC’s masterclass in getting under Greene’s skin. For her part, AOC last year mocked the “very prestigious” appointment of Greene as the chair of Trump’s DOGE committee, after which Greene described AOC as a “total clown.” More broadly, AOC has held the Trump administration to account by pleading with Republicans to consider the implications of Elon Musk’s ascendance, and becoming the subject of threats made by Trump’s border czar.

As a visual, these efforts might look something like a stick figure giving a walloping to Republicans, but Crockett has been equally forceful in her criticism of the Trump administration. The Democratic politician has, among other things, made her thoughts on Musk clear with an eloquent message that begins with the letter F, warned us of Trump’s chummy relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and described Trump as an “enemy” of the United States.

https://twitter.com/RepMTG/status/1793268299494563861

Perhaps it’s unsurprising, then, that Greene’s recent X post isn’t the first time violence has been threatened against Crockett by a Trump follower. Back in January, Republican politician Nancy Mace took a break from her obsession with trans people to tell Crockett that they could “take it outside,” during a heated exchange as part of an Oversight Subcommittee session. That led to Crockett’s office receiving yet another threatening message — one far more disturbing than a cartoon shared on social media.

For what it’s worth, it would probably take a lot more than just two stick figures to ever truly calm down Greene, who has been on a roll lately in the worst possible way. The space laser-wielder has in recent weeks done everything from co-signing attacks on Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Oval Office attire, called the climate crisis a “money laundering scam,” and ranted about “poisonous vaccines,” all while finding the time to label Crockett and AOC as the “psychos” without a shred of irony.

https://twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/status/1791285723556893154

While the drama-enthusiast in me wants to see this throwdown Greene proposes actually come to fruition, I have to remind myself that this is politics and not The Real Housewives. Then again, everything Trump has done since returning to the White House has been far more diabolical than anything on that franchise, so perhaps it’s time we give Andy Cohen a call. The Real Housewives of Congress, anyone?

