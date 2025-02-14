Marjorie Taylor Greene spends Valentine’s Day reflecting on ‘OBESITY’ and ‘poisonous vaccines’

Feb. 14 is best spent avoiding busy crowds at restaurants and eating dessert at home… or, okay, enjoying a romantic date night if that’s your thing. However, for Marjorie Taylor Greene, it’s just another day… and the perfect time to randomly complain about the COVID-19 pandemic. And, naturally, vaccines.

In a “flashback Friday” (is that still a thing?) X post, Greene called it “the worst time in American history” and shared her July 2021 post “about poisonous covid vaccines” where she wrote, “The number 1 risk factor for death from #COVID19 is OBESITY.”

Flashback Friday from the worst time in American history! I still cant believe we lived through that!



Sharing this old thread about poisonous covid vaccines that have killed unknown amounts of people and is now causing cancer, heart attacks, and many more horrific side effects. https://t.co/9ywfkWiDAc — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 14, 2025

As usual, there’s so much to talk about. First of all, while many would call the pandemic “the worst time,” she’s ignoring the fact that it’s a global virus. Also, it was “the worst time” because many lost their loved ones to the illness, lost their livelihoods, and were isolated and afraid, not because of the vaccine rollout.

Greene is referring to reports that obesity is a “risk factor” for serious COVID-19 outcomes. In 2021, the World Obesity Federation said there were more deaths from COVID if over 50% of adults in a country were considered overweight. However, this is a complicated topic, much more so than Greene’s angry X post would suggest. And, of course, there’s the problem with Greene’s unapologetic fat shaming. As Sarah Nutter, a Counselling Psychology University of Victoria assistant prof. told CTV News in 2021, “that kind of hierarchy that these comments can create is really unhelpful and it serves to dehumanize people of higher body weights.”

Greene is all bent out of shape because, back in 2021, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “We don’t take any of our health and medical advice from Marjorie Taylor Greene.” In Greene’s 2021 X post that she’s remembering so fondly, she defended herself and said that since she used to own a gym, she knows what she’s talking about it when it comes to health. Being a gym owner doesn’t make you an expert on a global pandemic and it doesn’t make you the healthiest person in the world, either. I guess she doesn’t agree with Donald Trump’s belief that exercise is a horrible idea. Greene co-owned an Alpharetta, Georgia Crossfit affiliate, but even CrossFit spokesperson Andrew Weinstein said of some of her statements, “we strongly oppose the loathsome and dangerous lies attributed to Ms. Greene.”

MTG likes to randomly bring up the (incorrect) problems with vaccines, and hey, supposedly Valentine’s Day was the perfect day to do so. Let’s take a trip down a perplexing and frustrating memory lane and see what Marjorie has said about health, wellness, and diet. In 2022, she said global warming “is actually healthy for us.” Also in 2022, she said if you eat cheeseburgers, you’ll “probably get a little zap inside your body” from the government. Because, you know, Bill Gates is creating fake meat “in a peach tree dish.” In Oct. 2024, she shared her love for raw milk. But, as many pointed out when she once spent $700 on a dinner out, she often says one thing (people can’t afford anything, thanks to those Democrats) and then does another (drops hundreds on a single meal).

So, while Greene might be having a good time looking back at her past social media posts, some people are doing their jobs and trying to make the world a better place. When’s the next holiday? St. Patrick’s Day? Can’t wait to see what she posts then…

