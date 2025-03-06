Marjorie Taylor Greene calls the climate crisis a ‘money laundering scam’ before revealing what the ‘real crisis’ is

It should be compulsory for members of Congress to disclose their IQ (preferably before running for office). They should be given badges to wear that state how intelligent they are. I think if we did that, maybe fewer people would take Marjorie Taylor Greene seriously.

But then again, I think we already know Greene’s IQ is somewhere close to single digits — just take a look at the ridiculous statements she makes on X and it’ll tell you all you need to know. The Georgia congresswoman is known for making truly baffling tweets, but today’s offering takes the cake. Marj not only claims climate change is a money laundering scam, but she also reiterates her previous statement about the climate being engineered.

The “Climate Crisis” has always been one big money laundering scam.



The real climate crisis is climate engineering. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 6, 2025

Let’s get one thing straight — climate change is real. It’s real and it’s happening. This is not up for debate. Countless studies examine the effect climate change is having on the world, but you don’t even have to believe the scientists, or the graphs, or the data — you can use your own eyes to see the physical changes that are literally happening to the planet in real time. The temperature is rising, the sea level is rising, the ice sheets are shrinking, and emissions we humans create through fossil fuels are directly linked to this.

Marjorie will never learn

But who am I kidding. Greene and anyone who believes her will never trust the mountains of evidence to the contrary. If it doesn’t fit into their incredibly narrow perspective of how the world works, then they will just ignore it. Although I have to say, the idea that climate change is a money laundering scheme is an interesting spin on this tired conspiracy theory; it’s dumb, but it’s interesting. Surely, there are more efficient and secretive ways to launder money?

Thankfully, many weren’t buying her crazy claims and rightfully mocked her in the responses on X.

How many Community Notes do you want Marge? Climate change is NOT a hoax. — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) March 6, 2025

But unfortunately, there were all too many who have clearly been drinking the the Greene Kool-Aid.

It’s not the climate is changing, it is that they are changing the climate.😡 — Meg (@convivialmusic) March 6, 2025

Apparently the real crisis is climate engineering

Greene has brought up this wild theory numerous times now. Prior to the election, the congresswoman had claimed the federal government was controlling the weather. She went as far as to suggest the Democrats were responsible for Hurricane Milton, (based on some incredibly flimsy evidence, of course).

Given that the Democrats are no longer in power, you’d think that Greene would drop this foolish talking point, but no, she’s doubling down. Prior to the election, you could have given her the benefit of the doubt in thinking she was just lying to try and smear the opposition, but the fact that she’s still bringing up climate engineering suggests she truly believes in it, which is scary.

