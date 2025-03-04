Marjorie Taylor Greene is proud of her boyfriend for making fun of ‘beggar’ Zelenskyy’s clothing

Last week, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy was bullied on a global stage by two of the most powerful men in the world. Not only that, but he was mocked by reporter and boyfriend of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Brian Glenn, for not adhering to some imaginary dress code.

Honestly, the most shocking takeaway from this news is that Marjorie Taylor Greene has a boyfriend. Yuck. What do they even talk about? How much they love drinking the tears of children detained by ICE? It’s no surprise someone who is romantically involved with the far-right congresswoman would have an equally warped set of morals; imagine asking the leader of a war-torn country why he isn’t wearing a suit! (And if he had been wearing one, he’d have been accused of frivolously abusing U.S. aid). Glenn and Greene really are a match made in heaven.

Marjorie is “proud” of her boyfriend’s jab at Zelenskyy

The moment caused a wave of outrage around the country, but that didn’t bother Green who, of course, believes her boyfriend was in the right for pointing out Zelenskyy’s apparent “disrespect.” Last week, she made a tweet claiming to be “proud” of her boyfriend for mentioning it, but she made no mention of the blatant disrespect Trump and Vance showed the Ukrainian president. Apparently, the most pressing issue to her was Zelenskyy attire. Seriously.

I’m so proud of @brianglenntv for pointing out that Zelensky has so much disrespect for America that he can’t even wear a suit in the Oval Office when he comes to beg for money from our President!! pic.twitter.com/BxYTATWlgi — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 28, 2025

Most people do not see eye to eye with Marj here

Now, normally the replies underneath Greene’s tweets are full of yes men and women who all agree with whatever Greene says, but in this case, even the people who are usually there to pad her echo chamber were unusually silent. Instead, people called her out and expressed support for Zelenskyy.

No one is begging. How dare you speak about a wartime president who has faced three years of pain and devastation of his country. They stay strong and so does Zelenskyy. You are not fit to comment on his character as you have none. — Valkyrie (@NMandile) March 1, 2025

Others pointed out the blatant hypocrisy on display, as nobody said a word when Elon Musk showed up to the Oval Office dressed like someone hit the “randomize outfit” button on a Sims character.

MTG, congratulations! you have won the MAGA Dumb Ass of the Day Award!@elonmusk has so much disrespect for America and @POTUS that he can’t even wear a suit in the Oval Office when he comes to take money from American Tax payers!!!!



ps. Zelensky didn't bring any children… pic.twitter.com/9OFUkHtKOy — CoyleDoyle8 (@coyledoyle8) February 28, 2025

Oh, and Elon also brought his child into the office, a child who outright told the president to shut his mouth. Why weren’t Marjorie and her boyfriend talking about disrespect then?

He forgot his child as well… pic.twitter.com/CyKvkF9vSx — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) February 28, 2025

Marjorie’s opinion has caused some upset

You’d be hard-pressed to find a tweet that agrees with Greene. Perhaps that’s because a majority of Americans support Zelenskyy — according to a poll conducted by CBS News and YouGov, 52% are for Ukraine with a measly 4% backing Russia. Meanwhile, the other 44% voted for neither. It’s worth pointing out that this was before the Zelenskyy-Trump meeting last week.

Either way, Trump and his band of MAGAs have accused Zelenskyy of being a dictator and in doing so have played right into Putin’s hands, something which, I think we can all agree, is not what a majority of Americans want.

The attitude expressed by Glenn towards the Ukrainian leader shows that his morals and values are perfectly aligned with the presidents, and in turn, Greene’s, which is not a compliment. But just know, no matter what he says to impress Greene, he will always come second to Trump in her heart. But seriously, both of them expressed terrible moral compasses and people are growing tired of their hypocritical preaching, (although we’ve been tired of it for years here at WGTC).

