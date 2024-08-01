‘WHY WAS HE ALLOWED TO REMAIN ON STAGE???’: Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose job description remains unknown, makes more false claims about Donald Trump’s near-assassination

You’d think that being constantly reminded of one’s idiocy would compel them to mull over their thoughts before saying whatever nonsense pops into their heads, but Marjorie Taylor Greene remains blissfully above such level-headed character developments.

The GOP representative, who has made a career out of simpering for a doltish fascist and filling her constituents’ X feed with falsehoods and misinformation, never misses a beat ranting about the latest conspiracy theory she finds on social media. Never mind the fact that we used to hold politicians — if she can be called that — to a higher standard of credibility back in the old days; when it comes to Taylor Greene, even a simple factual statement is too much to ask for.

Ignoring all of this and probably the sound of her own conscience, Taylor Greene is once again insinuating that the attempt on Donald Trump’s life was an inside job, unwittingly undermining the very federal government that tolerates her incompetent existence.

Sharing a video of Trump in the now infamous Pennsylvania rally, this is what Marjorie posted on her X account: “This video was taken 3 minutes before President Trump was shot in the face. WHY WAS HE ALLOWED TO REMAIN ON STAGE? People can’t help but think it’s an inside job.”

This video was taken 3 minutes before President Trump was shot in the face.



WHY WAS HE ALLOWED TO REMAIN ON STAGE???



People can’t help but to think it’s an inside job.



pic.twitter.com/HyJR3FqWEf — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 31, 2024

At the risk of stating the most obvious thing in the world, just because someone was filming Trump from that angle and accidentally caught the perpetrator on camera doesn’t mean this was an inside job. I can fling jokes at Marj and make fun of her ridiculous comments all day long, but this is just a new level of ridiculous and unhinged, even by her standards. What exactly does she think we have for brains? Mush pudding?

Understandably, there has been a lot of commentary on Trump’s failed assassination. Why did the Secret Service not notice the danger sooner? How could the security agents miss the gunman on the only other rooftop in sight? How did Trump so miraculously move his head at just the right moment as the shooter pulled the trigger? And most recently, why does Trump have no scar tissues around his ear?

Well, the good news for Trump is that his ear looked good as new. #NABJ2024 pic.twitter.com/ZlssuEESUz — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) July 31, 2024

Now, all of these are reasonable questions to ask in their own right, but to jump to conclusions or simply paint any one of the possibilities as the truth is to abandon the path of wisdom.

Marjorie, alas, did that a long time ago.

