‘This goes so hard’: Michigan’s lycanthropic ‘I voted’ sticker must be seen to be believed

In case you’d somehow forgotten, it’s an election year for the U.S. and perhaps one of the most important election years in the history of the country. It feels a lot more serious on both sides, with registering to vote in droves.

Every vote counts as there’s an incredibly tight margin between candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump and it’s possible one vote could make all the difference. Okay, maybe that’s a little bit of an exaggeration, but if that’s not enough to motivate you to vote in November then maybe some dope stickers will be enough to convince you.

That’s right, if you’re a voter in Michigan then you have double the reason to vote as it means you could get your hands on nine awesome stickers. The obvious standout is the werewolf design which perfectly captures that rush you get whenever you vote.

The winners of Michigan's first-ever "I Voted" sticker design contest "will be available for clerks to order and give out to voters this fall as the state’s official 2024 Presidential Election stickers." Among them: pic.twitter.com/iCYTHcizEk — Jonathan Oosting (@jonathanoosting) September 4, 2024

This is definitely me when I vote. I’m not the only one who thinks this sticker goes unfathomably hard, as other users pointed it out as well.

This goes so hard — Alex ♣️ (@DWNLDBLCNTNT) September 4, 2024

Immaculate Stars and Stripes

Werewolf

10 pack abs

Bulging veins



All right I’m in — KodiTheFox (@RealKodiTheFox) September 4, 2024

There’s just something about this picture, the raw primal emotion of it all, it’s just perfect. Honestly if you’re not a voter in Michigan then you’re missing out on possibly the coolest sticker ever printed. Maybe if enough people make their voices heard we can get these stickers to spread across the country, heck, maybe we could even replace the American flag with this image, the stars and stripes are old and boring at this point, we need something that really represents the spirit of the USA.

There definitely is an interest among people outside of Michigan who would like to get their hands on these stickers too, so making these designs available across the country needs to be seriously considered.

I DEMAND THIS TO BE NATIONWIDE — Buildershed (@buildershed) September 5, 2024

The designs come from a contest held by the Michigan Department of State with three winners selected from elementary/middle school entries, high school entries, and general entries. While each design is no doubt unique in its own way, the lycanthropic sticker was actually submitted by a middle school student named Jane. This girl is going places, I hope Jane is living their best life right now, along with the knowledge they’ve created the hardest sticker image known to man.

We are pleased to announce the winners of the state’s first-ever “I Voted” sticker contest.



The nine winning designs will be available for clerks to order and give out to voters this fall for the Nov. 5 General Election.



Learn more: https://t.co/gDcVRSIl8K pic.twitter.com/DWevfUYdzc — Michigan Department of State (@MichSoS) September 4, 2024

Other standouts from the contest include the simple yet brilliant “I voted yay” from Gabby as well as the awesome llama with sunglasses from Michelle. But honestly they’re all pretty cool and they all give that little extra incentive to vote, even if you don’t care about politics, do it for the stickers, do it so you can become a badass werewolf.

