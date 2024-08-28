‘Trump is screwed’: While Don peddles trading cards, voter registration skyrockets 175% among a key demographic that could put him out of business for good

Donald Trump’s campaign has been rapidly falling apart, ever since Kamala Harris stepped up to run for president the convicted felon has been taking Ls from all directions.

New data shared by CBS News indicates that the downward trend for Trump is only going to continue as voter registration among a key demographic has skyrocketed, indicating that people are really fired up and ready to make their voices heard come Election Day. In a clip shared to X by the official CBS News account, we see that voter registration among young Black women has increased by over 175% with an almost 150% increase in young Latinas and 98% increase in Black women.

There's a surge in voter registration among key demographics ahead of November's election. According to the data firm TargetSmart, registration is up more than 175% among young Black women.



"175% is almost tripling of registration rates among this specific group. You just don't… pic.twitter.com/34NcsylGnH — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 27, 2024

Speaking to TargetSmart senior advisor, Tom Bonier, he claims that “it’s incredibly unusual to see changes in voter registration that are anywhere close to this.” That it is, but Bonier confirms that the data has been checked multiple times to confirm its accuracy and he’s confident that the numbers are correct.

What does the data mean?

When asked what this could mean for the upcoming election, Bonier is confident that the data can tell us more about how people intend to vote than the polls, although the polls aren’t exactly favoring Trump either. “People who are newly registered to vote are much more likely to vote on Election Day,” he says, while also claiming it’s an indicator of enthusiasm to vote amongst those demographics.

Bonier shares that the data shows Democrats are out-registering Republicans, which certainly suggests that the tides are changing. While Bonier admits he himself is a Deomocrat, he emphasizes that he is impartial here, as this is purely about analyzing the data. And the data shows that, as one response put it, “Trump is screwed.”

What is Trump doing about this?

This could spell the end for Donald Trump, so you have to wonder what those in the MAGA camp have cooked up to save his dying campaign. Well, the best they could come up with was Trump trading cards. Yeah that’s right, the businessman has resorted to peddling trading cards he’s dubbed “The America First Collection” with all the cards featuring ridiculous images of the man himself dancing and dressed up like a Temu version of Captain America.

This is a real video Donald Trump just posted pic.twitter.com/YigJ26hrAf — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 27, 2024

Doesn’t that sound fun? I’ve always thought Pokémon cards were cool, but they would be so much cooler if all the Pokémon were replaced with images of Donald Trump, and now my vision has finally come to life. Oh and these cards are NFTs by the way, not sure if anybody even remembers what those are anymore. This isn’t even the first time he’s tried something lame like this!

This really does just perfectly demonstrate exactly why it’s so hard to take Donald Trump seriously. While his opponents are winning over the people of America, he’s faffing about with knock-off Pokémon cards! Does he really think that’s going to help him win in any way? He’s a conman and he always will be, I feel sorry for anyone foolish enough to actually pay money for these worthless cards.

