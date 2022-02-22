If you’ve always wanted a small digital collectible from the Donald Trump presidency, you’re in luck — the POTUS Trump NFT Collection is now for sale

According to a news release, the NFTs, brought to you by Parler, are limited edition digital artwork from 10 different moments from Trump’s presidency, including his trip to Mount Rushmore as well as a depiction of the Trump White House during Christmas.

“USAmemorabilia.com provides history fans the ability to purchase patriotic-themed collectibles with immutable provenance, permanently recorded on the blockchain,” a statement reads.

“USAmemorabilia.com will release digital collectibles that regularly highlight historical moments, notable patriots, national holidays, important monuments, and landmarks.”

An NFT (non-fungible token) is a piece of data stored on a blockchain — a sort of digital ledger to keep track of ownership. There are 10,000 NFTs available for purchase at $50 each, tiered into gold and platinum levels, and were creatively directed by Melania Trump.

“I am proud to expand upon my NFT platform and am honored to be able to recognize important moments in our Nation’s history,” she said in a statement.

“I look forward to collaborating with others to offer truly special, authentic parts of US history.”

Trump NFTs 1 of 6

Click to skip 45 Liberty Platinum

45 Mount Rushmore Platinum

45 White House Platinum

45 Air Force One Platinum

45 First Lady Platinum

Click to zoom

Potential buyers can bid on the pieces but they won’t know what they get until they win, which Melania Trump said is an “element of surprise.”

Unfortunately, it appears Trump and co. missed out on some key moments of his presidency, such as staring straight into a solar eclipse without glasses or anything to do with Four Seasons Total Landscaping.

This isn’t the first time the Trumps have delved into the digital artwork space, with Melania recently holding an auction for an NFT of “breathtaking watercolor art” with a starting bid of $250,000.

Shockingly enough, the winner of that auction was a blockchain wallet that belonged to Melania Trump herself, according to Bloomberg News.