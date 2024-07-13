Image Credit: Disney
Julia Roberts and George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise
Image via Working Title Films
‘My longtime crush on George Clooney died this week’: Just like that, George Clooney transitioned from Hollywood heartthrob to American headache

Clooney's controversial gamble has cost him a lot of social capital.
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
|
Published: Jul 13, 2024 09:19 am

George Clooney, the silver-haired fox of Hollywood, has long been known for his dazzling smile, charming wit, and progressive political views. But this week, many fans are questioning their loyalty to the actor-turned-activist.

Clooney’s social media bashing began after he penned an op-ed published in The New York Times, where he called for President Joe Biden to step down from the 2024 presidential race. The actor, known for his suave demeanor and liberal leanings, suddenly found himself at the center of a political firestorm, with supporters and critics alike weighing in on his unexpected stance. 

In his piece, Clooney praised Biden’s past accomplishments but expressed concern about the president’s ability to win the upcoming election, citing age as a significant factor. He wrote, “The Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010,” alluding to a noticeable decline in the president’s vigor. While Clooney’s concerns about Biden’s age aren’t entirely unfounded, the timing and platform of his critique have raised eyebrows.

Why are people so angry about George Clooney’s political stance?

With just three months left until the election, many view this celebrity intervention as potentially damaging to the Democratic cause. After all, nothing says “I’m helping” quite like throwing a wrench into your own party’s campaign strategy at the eleventh hour. It’s almost as if Clooney took a page out of the Republican playbook on how to create chaos and confusion!

It’s worth noting that Clooney isn’t alone in his critique. Other Hollywood figures, including Michael Douglas and Rob Reiner, have echoed similar sentiments. However, Clooney’s star power and previous unwavering support for Biden have made his op-ed particularly impactful – and controversial. Critics argue that this sudden celebrity effort to push Biden out could sway public opinion in favor of the Republican candidate, Donald Trump.

If not even Biden’s allies believe in his election, what’s preventing voters from placing their bets on Trump? The backlash against Clooney has been swift and fierce. Many longtime fans have expressed disappointment and frustration with the actor’s decision to undermine Biden’s campaign publicly. 

So, despite his best intentions, Clooney’s statement may inadvertently boost the chances of victory of a man who thinks the Constitution is just a fancy coaster for his Diet Coke. Perhaps this incident serves as a reminder that even our most beloved celebrities are fallible and that mixing Hollywood glamour with high-stakes politics can be a recipe for disaster. 

