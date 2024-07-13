‘My longtime crush on George Clooney died this week’: Just like that, George Clooney transitioned from Hollywood heartthrob to American headache

George Clooney, the silver-haired fox of Hollywood, has long been known for his dazzling smile, charming wit, and progressive political views. But this week, many fans are questioning their loyalty to the actor-turned-activist.

Recommended Videos

Clooney’s social media bashing began after he penned an op-ed published in The New York Times, where he called for President Joe Biden to step down from the 2024 presidential race. The actor, known for his suave demeanor and liberal leanings, suddenly found himself at the center of a political firestorm, with supporters and critics alike weighing in on his unexpected stance.

George Clooney is not Black.

George Clooney is not Jewish.

George Clooney is not female.

George Clooney is not poor.



George Clooney will not be hurt by a trump presidency.



I, and likely you reading this, will. So I am #RidingWithBiden — Howard ✡. 🟦🇮🇱 (@HowardA_AtLaw) July 11, 2024

In his piece, Clooney praised Biden’s past accomplishments but expressed concern about the president’s ability to win the upcoming election, citing age as a significant factor. He wrote, “The Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010,” alluding to a noticeable decline in the president’s vigor. While Clooney’s concerns about Biden’s age aren’t entirely unfounded, the timing and platform of his critique have raised eyebrows.

Why are people so angry about George Clooney’s political stance?

My longtime crush on George Clooney died this week. https://t.co/NYGSWCnEGX — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) July 12, 2024

With just three months left until the election, many view this celebrity intervention as potentially damaging to the Democratic cause. After all, nothing says “I’m helping” quite like throwing a wrench into your own party’s campaign strategy at the eleventh hour. It’s almost as if Clooney took a page out of the Republican playbook on how to create chaos and confusion!

It’s worth noting that Clooney isn’t alone in his critique. Other Hollywood figures, including Michael Douglas and Rob Reiner, have echoed similar sentiments. However, Clooney’s star power and previous unwavering support for Biden have made his op-ed particularly impactful – and controversial. Critics argue that this sudden celebrity effort to push Biden out could sway public opinion in favor of the Republican candidate, Donald Trump.

Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez have stuck with Joe Biden….their opinions and insights mean a lot more to me than Ashley Judd, Rob Reiner, and George Clooney. pic.twitter.com/Iy8wIpnIgd — cjmmn (@ChuckCjmmn) July 13, 2024

If not even Biden’s allies believe in his election, what’s preventing voters from placing their bets on Trump? The backlash against Clooney has been swift and fierce. Many longtime fans have expressed disappointment and frustration with the actor’s decision to undermine Biden’s campaign publicly.

So, despite his best intentions, Clooney’s statement may inadvertently boost the chances of victory of a man who thinks the Constitution is just a fancy coaster for his Diet Coke. Perhaps this incident serves as a reminder that even our most beloved celebrities are fallible and that mixing Hollywood glamour with high-stakes politics can be a recipe for disaster.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy