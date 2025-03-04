Oop, RFK Jr. is already reversing on his vaccine stance as the measles sweep through Texas

In the months leading up to his approval as Health Secretary, RFK Jr. made his opinions on everything from raw milk to vaccines crystal clear. Even though people are aware of his ridiculous Make America Healthy Again rhetoric, seeing him be so casual about the current measles outbreak just a few days ago was still shocking. Now he’s saying the opposite.

After calling it “not so unusual,” RFK Jr. wrote a Fox News essay published Mar. 2, 2025 and said he is “deeply concerned.” After pointing out the fact that, at the end of January 2025, the Texas Department of State Health Services said there are 146 cases, he called measles “a highly contagious respiratory illness with certain health risks, especially to unvaccinated individuals.”

RFK Jr. also posted on X, “I recognize the serious impact of this outbreak on families, children, and healthcare workers.”

The measles outbreak in Texas is a call to action for all of us to reaffirm our commitment to public health. By working together — parents, healthcare providers, community leaders, and government officials, we can prevent future outbreaks and protect the health of our nation.… — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) March 2, 2025

Unsurprisingly, RFK Jr.’s unexpected change of tune has sparked a lot of discussion. In the Skeptic SubReddit, one person wrote: “I presume his supporters have turned on him already as a Democrat plant” and wondered if Donald Trump would fire him if enough people turn on him.

However, while RFK Jr. wrote in his Fox News essay that people need vaccine access, he then wrote, “The decision to vaccinate is a personal one.” So, it sounds like he’s trying to do two things: Respond to a very real public health crisis while maintaining the support and adoration of his followers.

A Reddit user also pointed out one glaring and alarming section of RFK Jr.’s Fox News piece that needs to be talked about. He wrote that “by 1960,” which was prior to the measles vaccine in 1963, “improvements in sanitation and nutrition had eliminated 98% of measles deaths.” He added that nutrition is still “a best defense against most” diseases. Sorry. What is he saying? That if parents don’t let their kids get the measles vaccine but they eat fruit and vegetables, everything will be fine?

Politicians are often criticized for flip-flopping, and RFK Jr. is no different. His followers might think he’s here to save the day and get rid of every trace of food dye, seed oil, and so-called toxic chemicals in the American food system, but does anyone know what he really thinks about anything? During his senate confirmation hearing, he said Trump’s statement that “every abortion is a tragedy” is the correct one. This is a stark contrast to when he was a pro-choice Democrat.

Let’s not forget his February 2025 interview with Laura Ingraham, when he said he would ensure people had vaccines if they wanted them and he would “give people good science.” Because decades of scientists and researchers working on vaccines and ensuring their safety isn’t enough? He’s going to swoop in and change all that instantly? Considering that nine states have measles, there’s not enough time to sit back, debate whether vaccines work, and try to make them better… or whatever he thinks he’s going to do.

If RFK Jr. recognizes that this is important and encourages people to get vaccines they need, then sure, that’s a good thing. But there shouldn’t have even been a measles outbreak in the first place, and having a health secretary who believes that people should be vaccinated against a disease that doesn’t need to spread is the least anyone can hope for.

