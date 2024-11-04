Oops, don’t tell size queen Donald Trump how few people showed up to his recent Raleigh rally

It’s been a long and trying road, but we’re happy to announce that Donald Trump‘s contentious, controversy-prone MAGA rallies are finally coming to an end as the convicted former president prepares for tomorrow’s reckoning. Trump just held rallies in North Carolina and then made his way to Pennsylvania, where he was expected to deliver speeches to a run-down crowd.

When it comes to Trump and his repressive, populist authoritarian ways, the only real question you have to ask is where people will draw the line. Will they draw the line at global isolationist policies that endanger the climate? Will they do it after bearing witness to his pathological lies? Will they reconsider their choice when Trump destroys families with his Islamophobia, or thrusts the Middle East into another period of conflict and upheaval? Will they finally refuse to turn a blind eye when Trump creates literal internment camps at the border? What about after he incites an insurrection and pushes his mob to attack the Capitol? What do the MAGA crowd do when the twice-impeached former president is found guilty on dozens of felony counts, among which are liability for hush money payment, tax fraud, sexual abuse, and defamation?

You see, when it comes to Trump and his particular brand of politics, the most important question is where people would finally wake up to his villainy and understand the predicament they put themselves and everyone else in when they elect him to a position of power. And indeed, if the crowd sizes at the recent MAGA rallies are anything to go by, the number of avid Trump followers is diminishing by the hour. A mere 24 hours before election day, in fact, the cheeto-in-chief had to stand in front of a half-empty arena and address his fans.

Trump rally in Reading, PA, is supposed to start in 10 minutes. The arena is not even half full. pic.twitter.com/kF74y9Zbay — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) November 4, 2024

It no longer takes brave cameramen to highlight that the crowds are thinning, the fires are dying down, and the ships are sinking. Trump was even late to the rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, making folks on social media wonder if he’s not even that keen to show up anymore.

omfg, Trump is not coming out for his Raleigh, NC rally because there are so many empty seats 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LVYFzmg0S2 — proqmatic 🇺🇸🌴🥥 (@proqmatic) November 4, 2024

“70% full in a CAROLINA state?” One user wrote. “This is hours driving distance from several solid red southern states. Enthusiasm is on life support. This is the best indication of a Harris landslide for me.”

70% full in a CAROLINA state? This is hours driving distance from several solid red southern states. Enthusiasm is on life support. This is the best indication of a Harris landslide for me. — Scott (@sbinskii) November 4, 2024

Kamala doesn’t seem to be suffering from the same… uh, crowd issues, at her rallies, but as one person pointed out, that doesn’t mean we should take our feet off the gas just yet.

Hahahahahahaha!!!

Don’t see “less than enthusiastic voters” at Kamala’s rally’s… she just keeps rocking on.



That being said, no brakes. Foot to the floor to close this out. — Michael Downing (@KMWriter01) November 4, 2024

Trump is going to be really angry (and probably opening X to scream one false obscenity or another in ALL CAPS) when he realizes that many of these people are members of the press, the so-called Fake News consortium, and not his enthusiastic MAGA red-hats.

And most of those people in the back were press. LOL — Stop Project 2025 (@yonathanseleshi) November 4, 2024

When he did show up, Trump “looked and sounded tired.”

I'm watching it right now. The camera is not panning around to show the seats. But, he looks and sounds tired. — Kon🌴🥥🇺🇸Harris/Walz (@gnugut13) November 4, 2024

I think this zoomed-in image perfectly captures the mood of the rallies.

Is the story of MAGA finally coming to an end, albeit a drawn-out one? I guess we’ll find out soon enough how the tides of politics and ideology have shifted over the past year.

