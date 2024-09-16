Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Donald Trump Jr. speaks to supporters at a rally for his father, Republican Presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump on February 23, 2024 in Charleston, South Carolina. South Carolina holds its Republican primary on February 24.
Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Category:
Politics

‘Radical leftist trying to kill their grandfather’: Donald Trump Jr. responds to his father’s second assassination attempt and is quickly reminded to stop being a hypocrite

To Trump Jr's credit, if he didn't have double standards, he wouldn't have any at all.
Image of Sandeep Sandhu
Sandeep Sandhu
|

Published: Sep 16, 2024 04:41 pm

Some children manage to avoid taking on the worst personality traits of their parents. Donald Trump Jr does not fall into that category.

Recommended Videos

Hypocrisy is effectively a way of life for the Trumps and their fans. This is true of the MAGA obsession with law and order, even though their leader is a convicted felon and has several credible rape charges against him. It also is relevant considering Trump’s bullying, brash behavior, and his ability to play the victim at all times.

Now, Trump Jr. has shown he can be just as hypocritical as the rest of them. The former president’s son recently posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) in which he lamented having to explain to his kids that someone had tried to assassinate their grandfather.

Trump was the subject of an assassination attempt earlier in the year, an attack from which he suffered from a bleeding ear. On Sunday, potential gunman Ryan Routh was found with a rifle in close proximity to where the former Apprentice star was playing golf, at Trump International Golf Course in Florida.

Routh voted for Trump in 2016, and Thomas Matthew Crooks, who attempted the first killing of the former president, was also known to be conservative politically, as evidenced by those who knew him and his social media accounts.

Yet, lying and calling Routh or Crooks a “radical leftist” isn’t even the worst thing about this Trump Jr. post. As many pointed out in his replies, Trump Jr. was happy to make fun of political assassination attempts when they were against Democrats, namely the attempted killing of Paul Pelosi.

Pelosi was clobbered in the head with a hammer when an intruder broke into the home he shared with his wife, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi. The attacker, named as David DePape, allegedly asked “where’s Nancy,” before attacking Paul.

DePape’s social media showed several links to Trump-supporting groups, as well as conspiracy-minded areas of the online MAGA ecosytem. Many of these groups believe the Pelosis are central to various crimes.

In the aftermath of the attack, conservative social media baselessly began claiming that the attack on Pelosi was a secret homosexual meet up gone wrong. Soon after, Trump Jr posted a meme featuring a hammer (the weapon that had been used in the attack), as well as the caption “Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready.”

So, it’s not hard to see why many people are calling out Trump Jr. If only he had the decency to care.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Sandeep Sandhu
Sandeep Sandhu
Sandeep is a writer at We Got This Covered and is originally from London, England. His work on film, TV, and books has appeared in a number of publications in the UK and US over the past five or so years, and he's also published several short stories and poems. He thinks people need to talk about the Kafkaesque nature of The Sopranos more, and that The Simpsons seasons 2-9 is the best television ever produced. He is still unsure if he loves David Lynch, or is just trying to seem cool and artsy.