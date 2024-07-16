Remember that time Katie Britt spoke at the RNC and was immediately compared to a serial killer?

Back in March following President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, relatively unknown Senator Katie Britt from Alabama gave a, let’s call it memorable, response to the president’s speech.

It was a little theatrical and stilted, and quickly went viral, not necessarily for its content as much as the orator’s interesting cadence and disposition. The speech was widely mocked online, and even Britt’s own party was baffled by it. Responses ranged from “What the hell am I watching right now?” to calling it “one of our biggest disasters ever.”

Charlie Kirk, founder of the far-right Turning Point USA youth group, called it “not what we need.” Well, despite the attention-grabbing nature of the speech (for all the wrong reasons), Britt is back. She gave another speech on the first night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. How did it go? Pretty much the same.

Britt’s weird, melodramatic cadence was back in full force, and perhaps the best reaction is the most disturbing one — that Britt is giving serial killer vibes.

Oh man.



Katie Britt is giving another speech throwing off serial killer vibes again at the Republican National Convention.



Once again wearing a solid, bright color (last time it was green), she came off plastic, insincere, and honestly very disingenuous. She seemed callous, as though she would smile at you the same way if you were on fire and she didn’t like you.

Scarlett Johansson famously parodied Britt’s first speech, and it created one of the more memorable politically satirical gifs where Johansson emphatically declares, “I’m not performing.”

“Guess Saturday Night Live needed more sketch material,” one user said in the comments of the video. Someone else suggested that Britt could use some training with a teleprompter because “she’s putting too much energy in trying to speak at the same speed as the scroll.”

Regardless, looks like this is just how she is, so we should expect plenty more creepy serial killer speeches from Britt in the future. Fun!

