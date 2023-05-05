Ron DeSantis embarrassingly becomes an example of what not to do in Australian politics

The world is now aware of the recent actions of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his government was mentioned recently in Australian politics. One of the country’s state leaders used the governor’s recent anti-trans and LGBT+ actions as a prime example of what to avoid after a drag queen storytime event was canceled due to hate speech.

Victorian premier Dan Andrews responded to a recent hate speech incident that occurred in one Melbourne suburb, which targeted the LGBT+ community. During a parliament meeting, he cited the Florida government and what they’ve done during the past few months, and told protestors to go to that state since their “hateful views might be worth something.”

“And my message to those people is very clear. If you want to behave like the worst elements of the Floridian Republican party, well get to Flordia. Head over there, where your hateful views might be worth something. They’re worth nothing here. We won’t stand for this ugly behaviour. It’s appauling. And again, I’d make the point, it’s not about free speech. This is hate speech, plain and simple.”

Once again, Victoria's LGBTQI+ community and entertainers have come under attack by hate groups – this time out in my neck of the woods, the City of Monash.



And it's more than just placards and yelling – some councillors have received death threats. pic.twitter.com/GZEoQ4JNr3 — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) May 4, 2023

For context, a Melbournian suburb canceled a drag storytime event after the local council received death threats made by anti-trans protesters. According to Nine News Australia, the event was supposed to take place on May 19 at a local library to mark International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia. But due to protestors interrupting local council meetings, the council had no choice but to cancel the event due to “repeated threats of violence and intimidation.”

It seems like Australia wants to ensure that it doesn’t follow down DeSantis’ path since the world is now aware of his “war on woke” and the LGBT+ community. Florida under DeSantis has become notorious for its “Don’t Say Gay” bill and now has its eyes set on The Walt Disney Company.

Thanks to social media and the internet, the world is now seeing the outcome of these laws, not just in the USA. It’s up to other world leaders if they want to follow suit. But for Australia, it’s clear that it wants to walk along the side of acceptance, not hate.