‘Sashay away’: A new picture of JD Vance in full drag delights Democrats and repulses Republicans

JD Vance is on a crusade against the LGBTQ+ community. His “Protect Children’s Innocence” Act aims to criminalize any medical institution that provides gender-affirming care to minors and on the campaign trail he’s repeatedly kicked back against classroom discussion of sexual and gender identity, going so far as to smear his critics as “groomers”.

All of which makes it rather amusing that a new picture has hit the internet of Vance in a blonde wig, necklace, figure-hugging blouse, and fetch skirt. It shouldn’t surprise you to see that Trump’s glamazon Veep pick also went heavy on the eyeliner, though this is a fixture whether he’s dressed like a lady or not. The preview cropping cuts off the full image, so we advise you click through to see his full ensemble.

new: i have obtained a photo of jd vance in drag while at yale law school pic.twitter.com/jYf14Lwa4D — matt (@mattxiv) August 11, 2024

Needless to say, this is something of a blow to Vance’s far-right credentials, as in this picture he’s embodying the very thing Trump and his minions so hatefully campaign against. It’s also worth mentioning that The Daily Beast reached out to Vance’s spokesperson for confirmation on whether this was him, and that they did not dispute the claim.

A reply to the image claims to be the photographer, adding the context that it was taken in 2012:

thanks for documenting history (and passing it along) king! — matt (@mattxiv) August 11, 2024

It’s at this point that many piped up to chuck this on the growing “weird” pile of Vance behavior, but we’re going to push back on that. College is precisely the right place to explore your gender identity, there’s absolutely nothing weird about Vance taking an opportunity to explore his feminine side, and his ongoing use of eyeliner indicates he found something to like about it. But, while it’s not weird, it is hypocritical for Vance to blur his gender boundaries while seeking to criminalize others doing the same.

Republicans have scrambled to dismiss this as just “frat boy fun” and trying to convince themselves this is merely for some a costume party or lost a bet. Meanwhile, Democrats are cackling at the double-standards and were quick to come up with drag names for Vance, including Sofa Loren, Anita Couch, Ashley Furniture, Rheè Kliner, and Hillbilly Ele-Gigi.

At this point, everyone is beginning to wonder if it’s only a matter of time before Trump jettisons Vance from the campaign before he torpedoes the entire thing. Right now there’s only one thought uniting Democrats and Republicans, and who better to utter the immortal catchphrase than Ru herself:

Can it be too long before Vance is seen tearfully writing his goodbye message in lipstick on the political mirror? We can only hope and pray.

