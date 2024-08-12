Image Credit: Disney
Republican Vice Presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) listens to a speaker during a campaign rally at 2300 Arena on August 6, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Vance is campaigning in several battleground states, closely matching Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign schedule for this week. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)
Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images
‘Sashay away’: A new picture of JD Vance in full drag delights Democrats and repulses Republicans

Sofa Loren! Anita Couch! Rheè Kliner! Hillbilly Ele-Gigi!
David James
David James
|

Published: Aug 12, 2024 06:26 am

JD Vance is on a crusade against the LGBTQ+ community. His “Protect Children’s Innocence” Act aims to criminalize any medical institution that provides gender-affirming care to minors and on the campaign trail he’s repeatedly kicked back against classroom discussion of sexual and gender identity, going so far as to smear his critics as “groomers”.

All of which makes it rather amusing that a new picture has hit the internet of Vance in a blonde wig, necklace, figure-hugging blouse, and fetch skirt. It shouldn’t surprise you to see that Trump’s glamazon Veep pick also went heavy on the eyeliner, though this is a fixture whether he’s dressed like a lady or not. The preview cropping cuts off the full image, so we advise you click through to see his full ensemble.

Needless to say, this is something of a blow to Vance’s far-right credentials, as in this picture he’s embodying the very thing Trump and his minions so hatefully campaign against. It’s also worth mentioning that The Daily Beast reached out to Vance’s spokesperson for confirmation on whether this was him, and that they did not dispute the claim.

A reply to the image claims to be the photographer, adding the context that it was taken in 2012:

It’s at this point that many piped up to chuck this on the growing “weird” pile of Vance behavior, but we’re going to push back on that. College is precisely the right place to explore your gender identity, there’s absolutely nothing weird about Vance taking an opportunity to explore his feminine side, and his ongoing use of eyeliner indicates he found something to like about it. But, while it’s not weird, it is hypocritical for Vance to blur his gender boundaries while seeking to criminalize others doing the same.

Republicans have scrambled to dismiss this as just “frat boy fun” and trying to convince themselves this is merely for some a costume party or lost a bet. Meanwhile, Democrats are cackling at the double-standards and were quick to come up with drag names for Vance, including Sofa Loren, Anita Couch, Ashley Furniture, Rheè Kliner, and Hillbilly Ele-Gigi.

At this point, everyone is beginning to wonder if it’s only a matter of time before Trump jettisons Vance from the campaign before he torpedoes the entire thing. Right now there’s only one thought uniting Democrats and Republicans, and who better to utter the immortal catchphrase than Ru herself:

Can it be too long before Vance is seen tearfully writing his goodbye message in lipstick on the political mirror? We can only hope and pray.

