Scam artist George Santos calls Matt Gaetz probe a ‘sham.’ Too bad Venmo already has the dirt on Matt’s naughty transactions

I know we’ve all pretty much forgotten that disgraced ex-congressman George Santos exists, but he’s still out there unnecessarily injecting himself into political drama in a desperate bid to stay relevant.

This time he ventured all the way to the Capitol Building to valiantly defend Matt Gaetz from the House Ethics Committee probe, which he has labeled a “sham” and a “witch hunt.” I’m sure Gaetz is breathing a heavy sigh of relief knowing that someone like Santos has his back — and Santos’ support would be irrelevant in any case, as Gaetz has withdrawn himself from Attorney General consideration.

Anyways, a few people took the chance to record and even interview the former New York Rep. and George was more than happy to share his thoughts in front of the camera.

The fact that disgraced former Congressman George Santos is showing up in Congress today to support Matt Gaetz's nomination should tell you everything you need to know.

pic.twitter.com/5ySa6OkGG7 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 21, 2024

His anger stemmed from the House Ethics Committee’s supposed witch hunt against Gaetz. Santos argued that as Gaetz “no longer a member of this body” referring to the House of Representatives, and therefore “they have no jurisdiction in releasing anything on him.”

Fmr Rep George Santos says it’s a “sham” what the House Ethics Committee is “trying to do to Matt Gaetz.”



Santos added that he hasn't spoken to Trump about a pardon, or at all, since leaving office. pic.twitter.com/U8Yba7HeYG — Brennan Leach (@brennanleach) November 20, 2024

Expelled ex-Rep. George Santos is here.



"I just came here for a very specific reason, and I think somebody needs to speak up … It's a sham what they're trying to do to Matt Gaetz. He's no longer a member of this body." pic.twitter.com/SzkbK7vBMG — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) November 20, 2024

While we can agree that Gaetz is no longer under the jurisdiction of the Ethics Committee, they’ve already done their investigation, so I say they should release their findings. If Gaetz is as innocent as people like Santos are claiming, then there should not be anything to worry about, right? There would be no harm in releasing the report, as he’s innocent.

Unless Gaetz is guilty of the things he’s being accused of — if the report finds that to be the case, then we would all probably want to know that, right? Either way, I can’t see a reason not to release the report, and many politicians on both sides are of the same belief. Regardless of jurisdiction, he’s either innocent, or he’s not, and we need to know. None of this really matters anyway, as Santos’ bid to rescue Matt Gaetz has already failed.

Venmo has the dirt on Matt anyway

Gaetz allegedly sent over $10,000 to women via Venmo. These women later became witnesses in sexual misconduct investigations by members of congress and the DoJ. These receipts come from the Ethics Committee probe, and show that Gaetz made several payments between 2017 and 2019 to numerous women with descriptive notes that read “Love you,” “Being my friend,” and my personal favorite, “Being awesome.” Some of these payments were allegedly for sex.

It almost makes you feel a little sorry for poor old Matt, having to pay for friendship is a sad situation. But then again, I imagine anyone who supports Donald Trump likely has to pay people to pretend to like them.

These payments ranged from $100 to $700, although Matt has already addressed the situation and he has a plausible but iffy excuse, in a 2021 interview he claimed “someone is trying to recategorize my generosity to ex-girlfriends as something more untoward.” However, sending a total of $10,224.02 to your exes seems a little bit overboard. Anyways, it looks like the accusations against Gaetz are building up and it’s getting harder and harder for him to fight them off.

