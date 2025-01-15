Sen. Tammy Duckworth’s net worth, confirmed

Senator Tammy Duckworth recently made headlines after she grilled Trump’s secretary of defense nominee Pete Hegseth during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday. However, Senator Duckworth isn’t new to the limelight and has set some incredible milestones in her time in politics. Over the years, she’s racked up a pretty comfy net worth in the process.

Wait, who is Senator Tammy Duckworth again?

Tammy Duckworth is a politician, army veteran, and currently the junior United States senator from Illinois. She represented Illinois in the House of Representatives from 2013 to 2017 before becoming a senator.

She was born in Thailand to an American father and Thai mother and was raised in Hawaii. Her father, Franklin Duckworth, was also a veteran and worked in the United Nations after his service, which led to Duckworth moving around a lot as a child. She has a Bachelor’s in Political Science from the University of Hawaii and a Master’s degree in International Affairs from Elliott School of International Affairs.

While in school, Duckworth joined the Army Reserve Officers Training Corps. Before her career in politics, she was a helicopter pilot in the U.S. Army Reserve. She chose to fly helicopters because it was one of the limited combat jobs available to women at the time. In 2004, she was deployed to Iraq, cutting short the PhD program she was enrolled in. During her first year of deployment, the helicopter she was co-piloting was hit by an RPG, and in the accident, she lost both of her legs, as well as partial use of one arm. Duckworth was the first female double amputee of the Iraq war.

Tammy Duckworth received a Purple Heart after the accident and continued to serve for another decade before retiring in 2014. During that decade, she ran for a congressional position and lost, served as the director of the Illinois Department of Veteran Affairs, and served as the Assistant Secretary of Veterans during the Obama administration. Duckworth is the first Thai American woman elected to Congress, the first woman with a disability in Congress, and the first senator to give birth while in office.

What is Senator Tammy Duckworth’s net worth?

Determining the net worth of political figures and lawmakers can be difficult, despite the information presented in disclosure forms. This is because politicians are not obligated to disclose the exact values of their earnings. However, other sources can give reports on the finances of these figures.

Open Secrets, a platform for politician’s financial data, listed her net worth as $697,531 in 2018, ranking her as 63rd for wealth in the Senate as of 2018.

Duckworth’s finances come from a few sources, the first being the military. She served in the military for 22 years in total and retired with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. As a politician, Duckworth also makes a decent salary. She started in the House of Representatives but now earns a senator’s salary of $174,000 annually.

Duckworth also released a book in 2021. Her memoir is titled Every Day is a Gift: A Memoir, and details her experiences in the military and in politics. She receives royalties from book sales which contributes to her net worth. Finally, Duckworth also has some investments. Her investment portfolio includes stakes in mutual funds and ETFs.

