So apparently Matt Gaetz has a new show called ‘The Matt Gaetz Show’ and Lauren Boebert really doesn’t want you to miss it

We finally know what disgraced former Congressman Matt Gaetz‘s plans for the future are, and unsurprisingly they’re not even close to productive.

Recommended Videos

Gaetz left his position under the veil of a fresh appointment to the incoming Trump White House, an opportunity he quickly backed away from when faced with rampant pushback. He was already a grossly under-qualified pick for attorney general, but when paired with the utterly damning investigation into his actions by the Justice Department and House Ethics Committee, his prospects quickly shriveled.

When he first accepted Donald Trump’s invitation to join his administration, Gaetz surrendered his position in the U.S. House of Representatives, which left him in limbo. Now that his AG future has been cut short, that leaves Gaetz out of a job, with a tarnished reputation, and facing a thoroughly uncertain future — or so we thought.

As it turns out, Gaetz had a plan all along, and no it’s not a good one. Rather than retreating from politics or turning his attention (and massive forehead) to fresh pursuits, Gaetz has set his sights on a familiar territory: entertainment.

Now that his political prospects are well and truly tarnished, Gaetz is looking to trade in all that relevance (positive or negative) for his moment in the spotlight. As a result, we’re now staring down the barrel of the creatively titled Matt Gaetz Show, an incoming series offering “analysis,” “commentary,” and “opinion” curated by the forehead himself.

You don’t want to miss it! https://t.co/3pEttWIXvx — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 2, 2025

The show premiered on OAN, the far-right propaganda machine for one Despicable Don, on Jan. 2, introducing the world to a whole new side of Gaetz. Or, in reality, a very familiar one, because he was always much more a talking head than a statesman. Much like Lauren Boebert, who seems to be considering an alternate future herself after witnessing Gaetz’s swift career shift.

Boebert swiftly retweeted Gaetz’s big announcement, clearly urging her followers to tune in for the former Congressman’s first show. It sits alongside several other retweets on her page — including a nice delusional all-caps message from Trump simply reading “TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!” — awaiting the moment her own investigations force Boebert into a similar career shift.

It’s truly disgusting that a man who was heavily investigated by the government — which found evidence of rampant drug use and purchased sex, including with at least one minor — still has a future in the public eye, but that’s the state of the world we live in. We celebrate sexual assaulters and liars and trash the reputations of hard-working, genuine folks. It’s becoming easier and easier for people like Gaetz to enjoy a flourishing career even after being exposed, and that’s a frightening development.

There was a day, at some point in the past, in which transgressions of Gaetz proportions would be entirely disqualifying. Once, the revelation of Gaetz’s unethical behavior would have forced him out of the spotlight, not further into it. The 42-year-old’s shift onto OAN has several unfortunate side effects, but the biggest cost will come to the American people, who were inches away from being freed from this sod for good. Now we have years more of listening to his horrible takes and watching the sun glare off of that oversized head of his, and I couldn’t possibly be more exhausted at the thought.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy