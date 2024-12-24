’28 days until we fix this mess,’ says Lauren Boebert, who did nothing to fix the mess that is bestie Gaetz

Right now, Matt Gaetz is to Republicans what Voldemort was to Hogwarts students – nobody wants to say his name. Ever since the ethics report exposing his behavior was released the MAGA maniacs, like Lauren Boebert, who previously defended him have avoided mentioning him in the hopes that nobody would bring it up.

Boebert has been posting on X as though it’s business as usual, and for a while she completely ignored the fact that her colleague and bestie, Matt Gaetz had been outed in a big way by the House Ethics Committee. The report accused the former Florida congressman of paying women to engage in sexual activity, with one of the women reportedly being 17 years old at the time. This is pretty big news and you’d think anyone who previously associated themselves with Gaetz would want to condemn his alleged actions, or at the very least release a statement to say that they don’t condone it.

But it seems like those who were close with Gaetz have unanimously decided they will remain mostly silent on the matter. Marjorie Taylor Greene also failed to make any mention of the accusations against her supposed bestie, opting to distract her followers with her usual immigrant bashing. Lauren has taken a leaf out of her book, completely ignoring the drama surrounding Gaetz and shining a spotlight on the horrific NYC subway attack, promising to “fix this mess” once Donald Trump takes office. Of course, we all know Lauren is better at making messes than clearing them up, just ask her about her gross incident at the Beetlejuice musical.

28 days until we fix this mess. https://t.co/Cy4XP4uQ9j — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 23, 2024

While the attack on the NYC subway was a truly tragic and senseless crime it feels as though people Boebert and Greene are using it to push their terrible agenda. Not only are they using it to continue their terrible, anti-immigrant rhetoric, but it seems as though they are also trying to distract from the fact that Matt Gaetz has essentially been branded as a pedophile by the accusations in that ethics report.

Lauren has made her opinion on Gaetz pretty clear though

Boebert has since retweeted a post from Gaetz himself where he shared a photo of an article that claimed the House report relied on a witness that the DOJ had found to lack credibility. The printout of the article came with a note supposedly from Trump which read “Matt very unfair!”

I got a great note from President Trump! pic.twitter.com/gGqsev3HVp — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 24, 2024

I suppose that gives us an insight into what Boebert thinks about the Gaetz report. Once again it’s a conspiracy by the lefty-liberal media and the corrupt Democrats – do they not get tired of this ridiculous argument? Why is it that every time a Trump supporter is outed as a huge scumbag it has to be some sort of smear campaign? Boebert and her clan are starting to sound like broken records at this point, could they at least come up with something new to try and discredit their opponents?

The response to the Gaetz report demonstrates that Republicans like Lauren Boebert are about as far away from the concept of “truth” as you can get. The Colorado congresswoman would rather protect her buddy than properly address the situation, and yet many still think that people like her actually care about the best interests of the common citizen.

