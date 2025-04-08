Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
U.S. President Donald Trump answers a reporters question during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin in the Oval Office of the White House on April 7, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump is meeting with Netanyahu to discuss ongoing efforts to release Israeli hostages from Gaza and newly imposed U.S. tariffs. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

‘So tacky’: New Oval Office image showcases the extent of Donald Trump’s hideous White House makeover

He beckons you to enter his web of sin! / But don't go in!
David James
David James
|

Published: Apr 8, 2025 03:06 am

The 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner has gone down in history as one of the most pivotal nights in American history. Barack Obama chose to roast Donald Trump, who sat there fuming with a rictus grin as joke after joke was made at his expense. As the legend goes, it was at this moment Trump decided to get serious about his political ambitions, if only to wipe the smirk off Obama’s face.

Recommended Videos

One particularly fierce jab at him was a mock-up image of a Trumpified White House, complete with giant gold pillars, an 80s-style neon sign, and a giant “TRUMP” across the top. Now, as his second term kicks off, Trump is well on his way to making that parody image reality.

The Oval Office (and the White House itself) is usually intended to project institutional power. Compared to the homes of other state leaders, it’s relatively plain, generally decorated in blue and white, and has a broad philosophy that the United States’ overwhelming military might and economic wealth mean it doesn’t need to impress visitors with opulence, and that the President is ultimately a servant of the people. The Biden Oval Office was decorated along those lines, with muted detail and restrained decor.

But “muted” and “restrained” aren’t words you usually associate with Donald Trump. As of writing, the newly made-over Oval Office is festooned with gold, ornate decoration, tchotchkes that could have come from your grandma’s house, and a silly amount of gold leaf. Check out the comparison:

Interior decorators and aesthetes will be shuddering at the comparison but, well, it’s his Oval Office now. If the Biden administration was about quietly making deals and backstage negotiations, Trump ver. 2 is about throwing America’s weight around as fiercely as possible and wreaking economic havoc? And what better way to do that than with office decor that looks like it’s been transplanted in from Trump Tower? Heck, for all we know most of this stuff is from a casino.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content