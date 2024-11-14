‘So that’s fun’: A single tweet reveals just how many fellow predators convicted felon Donald Trump wants in office

At the risk of sounding like an alarmist… WE’RE ALL DOOMED! Ok, now that’s out of the way, I present to you the source of such alarm, in the form of a single tweet that spells out just how troubling Donald Trump’s second administration will be.

Recommended Videos

The tweet in question, shared by @JoJoFromJerz, outlines the three sexual predators who’ll soon assume some of the highest-ranking government titles. “So, we’re about to have a rapist in the White House,” the post reads, before mentioning the other “rapist at the top of the Dept. of Justice” and the “rapist on the… Supreme Court.” Starting at the top, the tweet refers to president-elect Trump, who has been accused by at least 26 women of sexual misconduct since the 1970s.

So, we’re about to have a rapist in the White House, a rapist at the top of the Dept. of Justice and a rapist on the same Supreme Court that just made the rapist in the White House immune from criminal charges if he uses his rapist AG to commit crimes for him.



So, that’s fun. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 13, 2024

The details around such allegations range from non-consensual kissing and groping, to that infamous Access Hollywood tape and, in the case of E. Jean Carroll, rape. The writer accused Trump of raping her in 2019, and later filed a suit against him in 2023. That same year, a jury in a civil case found Trump liable for sexual abuse against Carroll. Flash-forward to Nov. 5 and that same abuser — who was somehow allowed to run in the first place — won the presidential election, and will soon assume the most powerful seat in the country.

“So that’s fun,” as @JoJoFromJerz wrote. She also mentioned a fellow predator “at the top of” the Department of Justice. That is in reference to Matt Gaetz, who Trump recently put forward as his pick for attorney general. In case you’d willfully forgotten, I regret to remind you that Gaetz, too, is the subject of a plethora of sexual misconduct allegations, many of which are currently being investigated by the House Ethics Committee. Not only is Gaetz being investigated on allegations of sex trafficking — including statutory rape relating to his alleged involvement with a minor — but he has also been accused by ex-Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson of making sexually suggestive comments and advances.

Is this really what Americans voted for? — A Snarky Grandpa (Bruce) (@bruce_steiner) November 13, 2024

So that’s fun. The cherry on top of this crap cake comes in the form of who @JoJoFromJerz refers to as the “rapist on the… Supreme Court,” Brett Kavanaugh. Completing the trifecta of vile men who should be nowhere near the levers of power, the associate justice of the Supreme Court — nominated by Trump in 2018 — has been accused of sexually assaulting Christine Blasey Ford while they were both in high school in the early 1980s. It should come as no surprise that Trump, Gaetz and Kavanaugh deny all the allegations against them.

What’s even more troubling about this trio of high-ranking predators, as @JoJoFromJerz says, is the fact that Kavanaugh was part of a recent Supreme Court decision that made Trump immune from charges while in office, which in turn allows the soon-to-be president to use the attorney general, Gaetz, to “commit crimes for him.” Taking to the replies to process all this seeming injustice, one X user wrote that “we’re cooked,” while another questioned “is this really what Americans voted for?”.

To truly digest all of this, I need to take a page from @JoJoFromJerz’s book and distill all my anger about these high-ranking predators into a bite-sized, sarcastic thought: So that’s fun.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy