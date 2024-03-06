A common phrase in life refers to the guarantees of both death and taxes. For Donald J. Trump, however, he’s dodged taxes for the majority of his life, yet he still spends his time desperately trying to avoid paying up and putting his money where his mouth is.

Recommended Videos

Instead of plotting world domination by way of a bizarre Halo ally, Trump is practically on his hands and knees begging for Judge Lewis Kaplan, the judge overseeing E. Jean Carroll’s defamation case, to reduce the $83.3 million fine he was slapped with. In his argument, the Orange Thanos Variant and his team of lawyers contend that the judge wrongly stopped him from testifying about “his own state of mind” during the trial. Trump, who has flat-out verbally attacked a list of people long enough to wallpaper the White House walls, argued that he just wants to “defend myself.”

Photos via Spencer Platt/Robert Perry/Getty Images

While Trump pleads with the judge to cut him a break, MAGA supporters have continued to drag Carroll’s name through the mud online. Then again, after being slapped with a separate penalty of $355 million and barred from future business ventures in New York for quite some time, it makes sense why Trump would be so quick to step to the side to let others bash Carroll’s reputation.

For now, we’ll have to sit back and await the judge’s official decision in regard to a new trial, although it’s never been more crystal clear that Trump’s pockets are certainly hurting as he continues to be presented with fees and penalties left and right. On the other hand, Trump has Marjorie Taylor Greene thirsting over him, so at least he’s got that going for him.