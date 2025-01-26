‘Taking the phrase ‘daddy issues’ to a whole new level’: Umm… Mel Gibson went all ‘weird’ to laud Donald Trump and America is uncomfortable

Actor Mel Gibson, who’s been trying to crawl his way back into Hollywood’s good graces, decided to take a break from his redemption arc to pucker up and plant a big, sloppy kiss on Donald Trump’s behind.

Gibson recently appeared on Sean Hannity’s show, lavishing praise on Trump who, in his eyes, was playing the role of the stern father figure coming to scold the mismanaged Californian authorities. “It’s like daddy arrived and he’s taking his belt off, you know?” he gushed, apparently suffering from a severe case of amnesia that made him forget he’s a grown man talking about another grown man. There are some things you just don’t say out loud, let alone on national television.

Mel Gibson: I’m glad Trump is here. It’s like daddy arrived and he’s taking his belt off pic.twitter.com/GFlQ36TvHc — Acyn (@Acyn) January 25, 2025

Gibson’s comments came after Trump visited California to survey the aftermath of the wildfires, which caused significant damage to parts of the Southern California region. During his visit, Trump was greeted by California Governor Gavin Newsom, whom the former president has criticized and referred to as “Newscum” in recent weeks, specifically targeting Newsom’s handling of the wildfire crisis. Regardless, Gibson’s remarks quickly gained attention on social media platforms, with many users expressing discomfort and criticism towards the actor’s choice of words.

Mel Gibson has issues.



Unfortunately, MAGA is taking their daddy issues out on the rest of us.pic.twitter.com/abx07QoiV6 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) January 25, 2025

What the fuck is with these fucking weirdos and their daddy issues? https://t.co/Y59gJLmD2q — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 25, 2025

This is taking the phrase “daddy issues“ to a whole new level? — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) January 25, 2025

The consensus? It’s not just weird — it’s uncomfortably weird.

But hey, why the creepy daddy praise? What’s in it for Mel? Could it be that shiny title of being one of Trump’s “special ambassadors” to Hollywood? What a treat! From outcast to insider, all it took was a little bootlicking and some good old-fashioned MAGA cheerleading.

Aligning with MAGA might raise eyebrows, considering Mel’s just dusted off his Hollywood comeback cape, after a brief hiatus spent spewing antisemitic venom during a DUI arrest, grappling with a domestic violence probe, and copping to a battering case against his ex. Really, if there’s a bad decision to be made, trust Mel to say, “Hold my beer.”

Gibson later tried to make a comeback with Hacksaw Ridge (2016) after his parade of public disasters. Instead of keeping it low-key, he not only endorsed Trump with the fervor of a born-again zealot but also threw some sexist jabs at Kamala Harris for good measure. Plus, he backed Sound of Freedom, a flick accused of fanning the flames of QAnon conspiracy theories. Hollywood might have short-term memory loss, but the rest of us aren’t equipped with such convenient amnesia. Now, instead of showing true repentance or, heaven forbid, actual personal growth, he’s hitching his wagon to Trump’s star.

The disgraced actor is not the only one suffering from a severe case of daddy issues, though. Every other day, we’re subjected to some MAGA devotee talking about Trump like he’s the father figure they never had but always wanted. “He tells it like it is!” they cry, conveniently ignoring the fact that most of what spews from his mouth is a barely coherent word salad. And oh, how they swoon when he tosses them a bone — Never mind that the bone in question is usually little more than a half-gnawed scrap of nonsense wrapped in a thick layer of racism, sexism, and general bigotry, then served with a side of corruption. If this is the kind of paternal love they’ve been missing, a few therapy sessions might be a safer bet than a rally.

