‘Thanks MAGA!’: Adam Kinzinger was right all along and now stock markets are beginning to plummet

Things really aren’t looking good in the U.S. right now. Donald Trump’s tariff plans have had an adverse effect on the stock market after the president announced huge taxes on products from other countries — who could have seen this coming? Adam Kinzinger, and everyone else with half a brain that’s who.

Stock market indexes such as the DOW and S&P 500 were down significantly in the wake of Trump’s speech on Wednesday. Prior to Trump unveiling the tariff plans, Kinzinger had been a vocal detractor of the plan, but it seems his concerns went completely unheard.

Adam Kinzinger tried to warn us

Posting to X, the former congressman shared a screenshot from his phone along with the caption “Thanks MAGA!” We love to see politicians with a bit of sass, but that doesn’t mitigate the seriousness of the situation. The screenshot showed that the DOW had dropped 1,500 points, meanwhile the S&P 500 was down by 4%.

It’s hard to deny the fact that the president is doing a lot of harm to the U.S. economy right now, and there’s very little guarantee that his plan will even help the country and its people in the long term. Kinzinger already warned us that prices would be going up in the days before Trump’s “Liberation Day.” He claimed that American consumers could see prices on cars and homes go up by as much as $10,000, meanwhile, everyday goods such as food would also see a price increase.

Others responded to Kinzinger’s post expressing shock and concern over the rapid decline they were seeing in the stock market. One individual wrote, “Making America’s Great Abyss!” Others shared some memes dunking on MAGA.

It’s not looking good

People mocked Trump’s nonsensical tariffs

On Wednesday, the president revealed exactly how he intends to tax each country with what he called “reciprocal tariffs.” The problem was that they weren’t really reciprocal. The numbers that were provided for each country were based on the U.S. trade deficit rather than actual tariffs and regulations these other countries had on goods from America. So to put it simply, these taxes weren’t exactly fair, for example, China saw a 34% tariff added to it’s already existing tax meaning the total charge on Chinese goods would be 54%

Combined with the fact the Trump administration was making insane decisions like putting tariffs on an island inhabited solely by penguins and it starts to look as if they didn’t really think this plan through at all. Kinzinger is right to call out MAGA’s nonsense because it seems like they have no idea what they’re doing, and now they’re tanking the economy big time.

