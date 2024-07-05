‘That’s it, I’m heading to the Night’s Watch’: The Biden vs. Trump race has made ‘Game of Thrones’ fans realize we are living in Westeros

Sometimes the truth is weirder than fiction. The Biden vs. Trump debate — and, really, the whole U.S. presidential race leading up to now — has been one of those cases.

In 2024, many countries are turned upside down due to politics, but few countries, if any, get as much worldwide attention as the United States. Currently, the world is watching what very much feels like a dark HBO series that people online cannot help but make jokes and memes out of because otherwise, it would simply be too much to handle.

As John Stewart put it, embodying the frustration most Americans are likely feeling, “This cannot be real life.”

After the debate, and with the recent Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts, it is understandable that people are turning to humor to cope with these anxious times by comparing reality to medieval fantasy.

“Night gathers, and now my watch begins”

Voting for a President in America be like



"choose one" pic.twitter.com/YxdCCy4Q8u — Jon Snow (@LordSnow) July 3, 2024

Democrats were hoping for a better, younger candidate, but most were likely not exceedingly surprised to see Joe Biden performing as poorly as he did on the debate stage. According to ABC News, the President told Democratic Governors post-debate that he requires more sleep and works too many hours. Unfortunately, the explanation makes it sound as if the most demanding position in the country would be more suited for a younger, more dynamic person who would be less affected by such things as a tougher schedule and sleep deprivation. Like in the case of Viserys Targaryen from HBO’s House of the Dragon in the meme above, some could reasonably doubt that more sleep and a laxer schedule would improve things exponentially.

On the other hand, it was also not unexpected that Donald Trump would treat the debate as an hour and a half of playground insults — his opponent also threw a few insults of his own, adding to the absurdness of the whole ordeal — employing a familiar rhetoric rooted in fear ideologies and an inflated sense of ego. Based on the former President’s words and decisions throughout the years, the Project 2025 plan that has recently gained focus, and the SCOTUS decision that can end up jeopardizing the integrity of democracy, one look at the meme above and Joffrey Baratheon’s words may come to mind: “The King can do as he likes.” A terrifying prospect.

“That’s it, I’m heading to the Night’s Watch. 🤣” wrote one netizen in response to the post above.

If there has ever been a time when America has felt more like Westeros, it would likely be now. We can still hope it never gets to any point remotely comparable to the Dance of Dragons or The Long Night.

