The beef between Kevin McCarthy and Matt Gaetz, explained

At the recent Republican National Convention (RNC), a spectacle worthy of prime-time drama unfolded within the GOP’s own ranks.

Eyewitnesses report that Matt Gaetz (R-FL) approached Kevin McCarthy while the latter was engaged in conversation and began needling him about his speaking slot. “What night are you speaking? Are you speaking tonight, or … ?” Gaetz asked, as someone pushed him away. Undeterred, Gaetz returned to McCarthy, saying, “If you took that stage, you would get booed off of it.” The exchange concluded with an off-camera voice telling Gaetz to “shut up” as he walked away.

Earlier that evening, McCarthy appeared on CNN and took a swipe at Gaetz, referencing an ethics complaint that alleged the Florida congressman had paid for sex with a minor. McCarthy claimed Gaetz had attempted to leverage him to quash the investigation, a charge Gaetz denies.

Well, it’s all about he had an ethics complaint four years ago that he paid an underage girl. … And he came to me to try to leverage me to stop the ethics investigation. That’s illegal — I’m not doing that McCarthy told NBC News

The bad blood between the two men runs deep

Very awkward moment- Congressman Matt Gaetz tries to interrupt former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s interviews, taunting him “Hey Kevin, what night are you speaking?” pic.twitter.com/vE1W5FvTqH — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) July 16, 2024

Gaetz was instrumental in McCarthy’s removal from the speaker’s chair, a rare and significant political maneuver that underscored deep divisions within the party. Gaetz has criticized McCarthy for what he perceives as inconsistent leadership and secretive negotiations, particularly regarding funding for Ukraine, which has been a contentious issue among some Republicans.

Adding to the complexity of their relationship, McCarthy has publicly accused Gaetz of attempting to leverage him to intervene in an ethics investigation. McCarthy claimed that Gaetz sought his help to halt an inquiry into allegations that Gaetz had an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl and had made payments to her.

These allegations were serious enough to trigger a federal investigation, though prosecutors ultimately did not bring charges. However, the House Ethics Committee has continued to look into these allegations, keeping the issue alive in the political sphere. Gaetz’s association with individuals like Joel Greenberg, a former Seminole County tax collector who pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges, has further complicated his public image.

These issues add to the ongoing struggles within the Republican Party, pitting the old-guard establishment against populist upstarts eager to upset the status quo. As the 2024 election looms, it remains to be seen how this intraparty battle will play out and what impact it will have on the GOP’s electoral prospects.

