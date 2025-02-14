‘The decline is undeniable’: Donald Trump seemingly forgets what he’s doing halfway through swearing-in

Critics of President Donald Trump have taken to social media to express confusion around whether the latest appointee to his cabinet, Tulsi Gabbard, was actually officially sworn in.

In case you missed it, the former Democratic politician was approved by the Senate after being Trump’s nominee for Director of National Security, joining a team of equally eye-brow raising cabinet picks that double as my nightmare blunt rotation. After the Senate confirmed Gabbard for the role, which will see her lead 18 U.S. intelligence services, she headed to the Oval Office to celebrate with the president, since they’re just letting anyone in there now. While there, Gabbard was expected to make her new role official by completing the oath of office with Trump, but some press coverage of this meeting omitted Gabbard’s oath.

🚨 BREAKING: Trump, visibly confused and rambling, forgot why he was in the Oval Office—to swear in Tulsi Gabbard as DNI.



Instead, he tried to leave without doing it, leaving even Newsmax stunned.



At almost 79 years old, the decline is undeniable. This is not normal. pic.twitter.com/Ft4BedCloF — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) February 13, 2025

Naturally, this led onlookers to surmise that since she seemingly didn’t take the oath — as is required of all cabinet members after Senate confirmations — Gabbard was never actually sworn in as the Director of National Security. The sentiment online that Trump had forgotten to initiate the oath, like that time he forgot to put his hand on the Bible during his own presidential swearing-in. “Trump, visibly confused and rambling, forgot why he was in the Oval Office — to swear in Tulsi Gabbard as DNI,” one post read. “Instead, he tried to leave without doing it.” That user thought the moment was Trump being in “decline.”

Trump got a little caught up talking about himself again and forgot to swear in Tulsi Gabbard at Tulsi Gabbard’s swearing in ceremony. https://t.co/sQCMvZ8pdE — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 13, 2025

Another post, shared by prominent Trump critic Ron Filipkowski, claimed Trump got “caught up talking about himself again and forgot to swear in Tulsi Gabbard.” Not helping matters was the fact that some news coverage of the oath, including that by Newsmax’s Chris Salcedo, said “we were hoping to see Tulsi Gabbard getting sworn in” but that it was “not going to happen.” While the assumption that Trump would forget such a critical detail is understandable (during his first term, he once forgot to sign his own bill), this was a case of premature criticism.

Tulsi Gabbard in the Oval Office with President Trump being officially sworn in as DNI!



"I, Tulsi Gabbard, do solemnly swear That I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States Against all enemies, foreign AND DOMESTIC – And that I will bear true faith and… pic.twitter.com/M53Eb6XgTb — Bridgett Fertig (@LightOnLiberty) February 12, 2025

Indeed, beyond all the short clips and hasty coverage of the oath, the extended footage of Gabbard and Trump’s meeting shows the official swearing-in. That clip shows Gabbard, at the risk of it burning into flames, placing her hand on a copy of the constitution held by her husband, Abraham Williams, while Attorney General Pam Bondi conducts the oath. “Pam is going to administer the oath, and when she does that, I’ll sign your new certificate,” Trump said, before handing her said certificate and officially adding to his roster of terrifying cabinet choices.

Beyond Gabbard — who once called her new boss the b-word — Trump’s camp now also officially includes RFK Jr., who was sworn in as Health Secretary despite the concerns of his cousin, his aversion to vaccines, and his surprising lack of aversion to dead bear cubs. Elsewhere, Pete Hegseth joins the ranks as Secretary of Defence — a job he’s about as qualified for as I am for neurosurgery — alongside former wrestling performer Linda McMahon as Secretary of Education. Oh, then there’s Elon Musk, who is just President Lite at this point.

It’s a sad day when a WWE star is sixteenth in the line of succession to the presidency, but this is Trump 2.0, so stranger things will undoubtedly happen — far stranger than anything going down in Hawkins.

