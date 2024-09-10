‘The largest cult in American history’: Meet the MAGA Martha who would rather die than accept a Donald Trump election loss

As the wheels continue to turn towards one of the most significant elections in U.S. history, the slippery slope of MAGA hysteria and desperation is unsurprisingly at an all-time high, as brainwashed followers of Donald Trump cling to the hope of his win this November.

Now, mass hysteria has long circulated in the MAGA circle for several months now, kicking off with Democratic candidate Kamala Harris skyrocketing in polls after Joe Biden decided to place country before party and dropped out of the 2024 presidential race. From the initial start of the Orange Thanos Variant’s campaigning back in 2015 to now, the MAGA martyrs have proceeded to engage in a multitude of meltdowns — including vandalizing memorial trees, punching each other out of panic, and, of course, the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Then again, what else can you expect from a herd of conditioned sheep mindlessly following the orders of a convicted felon? Throw in Capitol Hill Karen herself, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), bashing the trans community online and endlessly proclaiming her love for the political Cheeto on a daily basis, and it’s certainly no wonder the concept of MAGA has been labeled as “the largest cult in American history.”

In fact, the MAGA base has become so consumed with the idea of Trump winning in November that one neurotic supporter replied that she hopes she’s “going to die” when asked what she would do if the Republican candidate doesn’t win. “I don’t want to live like this anymore,” she continued, insisting that she no longer accepts living in a country that is so “screwed up” and sharing the country with other voters who believe they are “entitled to everything.”

Question: If Donald Trump doesn't win, what will you do?



Trump supporter: I hope that I’m going to die. I don’t want to live like this anymore.



It's a cult pic.twitter.com/hthvsSUoTw — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 9, 2024

Now, our first instinct is to immediately refer to the woman as a Karen, but we’ll happily switch it up and refer to her as MAGA Martha instead, and announce her as the queen of the MAGA members today. The sad truth of it all, however, is that MAGA has been so desensitized for so long that they simply cannot answer questions by presenting concrete facts to support their remarks, and it seems some of them are sinking into despair.

That being said, you almost have to feel bad for this collection of voters who have long listened to this traditional Trump jargon, and find his spewed nonsense to be wise and factual. It’s the familiar rhetoric that we’re guaranteed to hear at several points tonight during the official first debate between Trump and Harris. And, no, you definitely don’t want to miss it.

