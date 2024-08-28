Donald Trump reached a new low of conspiracy-theory mongering and downright sexism on Truth Social when he “ReTruthed” a photo of Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton captioned, “Funny how bl**jobs affected both their careers differently.”

Whether Trump found the post funny or thought the picture added something of value to the national political conversation, we’ll likely never know, but given that he already doesn’t have a positive record to run on, we’ll take this as confirmation that he’s embraced his vile scum era and doesn’t mind the world knowing. It’s clear that his mind is still on his 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, and yet this seemingly simple ReTruth raises serious questions about his mental capacity. The original post has since been deleted, but not before a screenshot was taken and shared elsewhere on social media.

Not that it matters, but what was Trump referring to here?

Donald Trump just reposted this on Truth Social.



The man is utterly unfit for office. pic.twitter.com/CfLhWShI0K — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 28, 2024 Republicans Against Trump/X

We wish we didn’t have to explain Trump’s sleazy and sophomoric joke, but just in case you aren’t aware, in the 1990s while Clinton was First Lady, her husband, President Bill Clinton, was involved in a White House sex scandal with his then-intern Monica Lewinsky. When the affair and subsequent cover-up were discovered, Clinton was impeached in the House but acquitted by the Senate. How exactly did her husband’s affair affect Clinton’s career? After Bill left office, Hillary served as Secretary of State under the Obama Administration, became the first female candidate nominated from a major party nominated for president, and was warmly welcomed at the 2024 DNC. So, with all that in mind, we’ll call that “not much.”

Kamala Harris and Willie Brown, debunked

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown tells CBS News' @NikolenDC that he has a "great friendship" with Vice President Kamala Harris, who Brown once dated, and offered her words of encouragement ahead of the DNC's final day: "Don't stop, you're almost there."



Harris is expected… pic.twitter.com/56caSGT6vZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 22, 2024 CBS News/X

Kamala Harris, meanwhile, has long faced false allegations she “slept her way to the top” in the `90s when she was an assistant district attorney in California with politician, Willie Brown, who was separated from his wife at the time. Brown did appoint Harris to the California Medical Assistance Commission, but he was amicably separated from his wife when he and Harris were together. Moreover, Brown’s appointment was just one of many accomplishments in Harris’ long career, and men never have to face similar allegations over any similar allegations from their pasts. Trump, after all, is the only one running for office who’s been found liable for sexual assault in a civil case. He was also convicted of falsifying business documents to conceal hush-money payments to adult movie actress Stormy Daniels. As for Harris, Brown denied that he played a part in furthering her career and said he has no hard feelings about the relationship. Meanwhile, Harris has said she didn’t “owe” anything to a man she briefly dated decades earlier.

‘A despicable person who has no respect for anything’

It’s astonishing that Trump can consistently make comments and jokes like what he shared on Truth Social and still be seen by his supporters as the moral choice, someone who allegedly offers some ethical alternative to the Harris-Walz ticket, especially for women. In the end, we agree with some of the comments on Trump’s post, one of which says, “He’s barely a human let alone a U.S. President. He is a despicable person who has no respect for anything. No class, no social skills, no morals, and should NEVER be representing each and every American of any gender — especially women whom he denigrates almost daily.” “Trump is a misogynist,” another added. “MAGA think women who work their way up through hard work and dedication got there because of sexual relationship? These people are weird.” Thankfully, in an age when convicted-felon reality stars are running for the highest office in the land, at least some people are talking sense.

