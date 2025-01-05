Forgot password
COACHELLA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 12: U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks at a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump on October 12, 2024 in Coachella, California. With 24 days to go until election day, former President Donald Trump is detouring from swing states to hold the rally in Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris' home state. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Politics
‘The plan to rebuild Europe after WWII?’: Matt Gaetz double confirms he didn’t deserve respect long before he violated Florida’s statutory rape law

Eminem diss incoming?
Andrej Jovanovski
Andrej Jovanovski
Published: Jan 5, 2025 08:17 am

Matt Gaetz‘s career mostly consists of controversy and crying about how bad government authority got under Democratic rule. And his latest “expert” take on X is no exception.

The former congressman wanted to compare how Americans reacted to Fauci’s pandemic restrictions to how South Koreans reacted when their president imposed martial law. But instead of offering insights into South Korea’s situation, Gaetz managed to misspell martial law as “Marshall Law.” Yes, this man was supposed to be an attorney general. It’s understandable, though. If you have to use a thesaurus and spend an hour writing a two-sentence X post, you can’t really pay attention to details. Don’t worry; X users were here to correct Gaetz with a Community Note.

Gaetz’s illiteracy, although very funny, is not the issue here. There’s a bigger problem in Gaetz’s tendency to twist the truth. Fauci’s role during the COVID-19 pandemic was advisory, grounded in science, and the goal was to mitigate a public health crisis. Unlike martial law, which suspends democratic norms and civil rights, Fauci’s advisory role operated under the support of constitutional government. Also, Fauci was not the one who implemented restrictions. He advocated for mask mandates, social distancing, and vaccination campaigns, but state and local governments implemented the policies.

Gaetz’s “Marshall Law” moment might be laughable on its surface, but it’s a sign of a bigger issue: rhetoric over factual accuracy. Fortunately, X users are here to take us away from the rabbit hole of trying to explain Matt Gaetz’s existence. MAGA illiteracy always makes for good memes, but this is particularly true with Gaetz. The fact that he needs to go back to school and is facing allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor is just uncanny.

There’s one thing we can celebrate in the case of Matt Gaetz. He won’t be returning to Congress. As long as he is out of politics, he can spew nonsense on X all he wants. We take comfort in the fact that Community Notes is always here to humble Gaetz.

Andrej Jovanovski
Andrej is a Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered. Armed with a philosophy degree, he spent seven years as a freelance writer. Andrej brings readers closer to celebrities, politics, and true crime. He enjoys spending time with his family, playing League of Legends, and completing crossword puzzles while he's not on the clock. Fun Fact: After spending four years studying philosophy, Andrej chose to stop thinking and start acting.