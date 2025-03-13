‘The tyranny of the executive’: Rep. John Larson becomes an overnight hero after tearing into Elon Musk and DOGE

To many concerned Americans, the United States appears to be crumbling before our very eyes, and it seems like our elected leaders are doing nothing to stop it.

Recommended Videos

There’s more activity happening on the Democratic side of the aisle than is immediately apparent to the average American, but legislation can only take us so far. The people need to see action and anger from our Representatives, not mild, silent protests. Which is precisely why a vocal and stirring admonition from Connecticut Representative John Larson is getting so much attention, as Americans gush over the brutal slap-down the 76-year-old delivered to Elon Musk‘s DOGE.

The Department of Government Efficiency is easily the most productive aspect of Trump Term 2.0, and that is anything but good. Musk’s department has been slashing the federal workforce, cutting funding, and slowly bleeding various necessary government agencies dry, all despite its status as a non-governmental entity. By avoiding the actual election process, Musk’s team has side-stepped any real checks on their power, and Larson spoke for us all when he decried the department in a blistering Congressional retort.

During a House Ways and Means hearing, House Republicans repeatedly shot down Democratic attempts to investigate DOGE activities over the last two months. The almost-governmental department has been digging around in the treasury, demanding justification from federal workers, and breezily firing anyone it doesn’t view as necessary, only to rehire them a day later when its constant mistakes are made clear.

Its a mess, and nearly everyone — except Congressional Republicans, apparently — are keen to learn much, much more about what DOGE is up to. Heavy scrutiny is needed, direly, and its the responsibility of our Congressional leaders to provide it. Something Larson attempted to do, via the Ways and Means Committee, when he proclaimed that Republicans “will do whatever Elon Musk and Donald Trump tell [them] to do,” before furiously asking “where’s the independence of the committee? Where’s the legislature?”

Noting that Congress is an “equal branch of government,” Larson echoed the outrage of millions when he asked why Musk wasn’t seated in front of the committee, defending the actions of his department.

Pointing out that, richest man alive or not, Musk is not above the law, Larson added, “if he’s so great, if these plans, and all the fraud and abuse that he’s found, are so eminent, why isn’t he here explaining it?”

Larson knows why, and he’s certain his Republican peers do to, when he explains Musk’s insidious and fast-growing aims to privatize the U.S. government. Blasting Musk’s language surrounding Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid as the precursor to privatization, Larson tore into his peers for ignoring the hundreds of thousands of Americans — per district — who rely on Social Security. What’s more, he expressed genuine fury at Musk’s unwillingness to even face up to the committee — and Republicans’ refusal to force him.

Its clear as day to most Americans, and to Larson, that Musk thinks “Congress is in [Republicans’] back pocket, we don’t even have to come before [Congress] and testify, because we control the House, we control the Senate, and we control the presidency.” Labeling it the “tyranny of the executive,” Larson pointed out that the founding fathers built the U.S. government with checks and balances out of fear of exactly this situation occurring. One in which one party — one ideology — controls so much of the government that it ceases to be a democracy.

The distinct outrage present across Larson’s address is a breath of fresh air to many beleaguered Americans, who wasted little time in celebrating the Representative’s pointed remarks. His repeated calls of “shame” struck a particular chord, and prompted praise for the “emphatic and passionate delivery.” Now if only words were enough to actually make Musk take accountability.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy