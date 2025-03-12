Trump takes his Tesla tantrum to new heights by declaring violence against cars as domestic terrorism

Look, this country has seen unprecedented times — thanks COVID — but even a global pandemic can’t compete with the Olympic levels of unhinged currently displayed by our Commander-in-Chief.

Donald J. Trump is not a normal man. He never was, but now that he’s entered his sundown era, formerly strange behavior has taken a turn for the dangerous. It’s not helped along by the encouragement of billionaire backers like Elon Musk, who are more than happy to use the office of the president for their own financial gain.

Trump did it first, to be fair, and people like Musk are just taking points out of his playbook as they fight to wring every ounce of prosperity out of our floundering nation. The shadow president is clearly leading a pack of plutocrats to the top of a gold-gilded mountain, but he needs a good boost from the man this nation actually elected.

Something Trump was more than happy to provide via several Truth Social posts and, eventually, a full-blown infomercial shot in front of the White House. Musk’s dangerous antics over the last few weeks — most notably his slashing of jobs and massive cuts to government departments — have made him a distinctly unpopular man, and his businesses — specifically Tesla — are starting to feel the burn. As sales plummet and vandalism skyrockets, Trump is stepping into serve save his unelected VP’s and his businesses, and he has exactly zero shame about it.

All of which saw the nation’s president stand up in front of reporters to declare all violence against Tesla dealerships “domestic terrorism.” Apparently activists targeting vehicles is more pressing than the budding trade war, escalating tensions with a range of U.S. allies, or increasing concerns over Russian operatives.

America is quick headed toward a recession — maybe even another depression — and national anxiety is at an all-time high. The job market sucks, wages are in the dumps, and people are becoming increasingly desperate. And what is our president fixated on, instead of keeping his promise to lower the price of eggs? Propping up the wealthiest man on the planet, and punishing people for vandalizing cars.

Historically, the label of domestic terrorist has seen limited use — reserved for people like the Boston Marathon bombers — so to have Trump lump people scribbling on a car in sharpie alongside mass shooters and bombers is certainly a decision. Not to mention that this is the same man who pardoned the founder of online black market drug den the Silk Road, a figure who was linked to numerous deaths, and murder for hire schemes. But yeah, let’s haul protestors away in chains.

According to Trump, who recently held a surreal Tesla auto show on the White House lawn, vandals deserve a harsh punishment because “they’re harming a great American company.”

I think regardless of your politics, you have to admit this is disgusting use of the presidency. https://t.co/9bA10aecVa — AC Tatum (@actatumonline) March 11, 2025

“Let me tell you, you do it to Tesla — and you do it to any company — we’re going to catch you, and … you’re going to go through hell,” he added. So, in Trump’s America, storming the Capitol, threatening our elected leaders, and enacting violence against police is A-OK, but attacking a company — without violence, I might add — is jail-worthy. Checks out.

According to the FBI’s official website, domestic terrorism is defined as “Violent, criminal acts committed by individuals and/or groups to further ideological goals stemming from domestic influences, such as those of a political, religious, social, racial, or environmental nature.” I’ts a stretch to say that vandalizing Teslas falls into that category, but if the “ideological goal” is eating the rich, then yeah, sure, lock me up too.

